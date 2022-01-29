Match Point on TV tonight. The protagonist was to be Kate Winslet, Woody Allen’s financial difficulties. The 10 secrets

Tonight is on the air (11.50 pm on Rete4) «Match Point», a film directed in 2005 by Woody Allen. The film stars Irish tennis master Chris Wilton (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) who works at an exclusive London club. Chris, an ambitious young man with a decent culture, meets Chloe (Emily Mortimer), sister of the wealthy financier Tom Hewett (Matthew Goode), begins a relationship with her and accepts a position in the family finance company. The couple get married, but Chris is increasingly attracted to Nola (Scarlett Johansson), Tom’s ex-girlfriend. The two have a clandestine affair, but everything gets complicated when Nola confesses she is pregnant. Presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, “Match Point” reflects on themes such as morality, luck and destiny and is an interesting painting of contemporary society, ready for anything in the name of ambition. The film is critically acclaimed and also achieves a great success at the box office. Costing $ 15 million, it collects 85 million and receives an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Waiting for the broadcast, here are 10 things you may not know.