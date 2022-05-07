Match PSG – Troyes: TV channel and probable line-ups

PSG welcomes ESTAC, this Sunday, on behalf of the 36and Ligue 1 day. Probable line-ups, absentees, broadcast channel… Here is all the information you need to know about the match.

PSG – Troyes, the context of the match

Already champion, PSG welcomes Troyes with the hope of being able to celebrate the title with its supporters, who have until then boycotted the event inside the Parc des Princes. Some Parisian players like Neymar have also expressed their frustration in recent days. On the Trojan side, the objective remains to move away from the relegation zone, even if 5 points already separate the formation of Bruno Irles from the play-off place. After several days without a win, ESTAC won a great success against Lille (3-0) last week.





The probable line-ups of PSG – Troyes

On the Parisian side, the great uncertainty concerns Lionel Messi, who suffers from paracostal pain. A point will be made on the possible participation of the Argentinian, in the coming hours. Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi are forfeited. Abdou Diallo could return to him. Troyes must do without the services of Adil Rami and Gauthier Gallon.

The possible PSG team: Donnarumma – Marquinhos (c), Sergio Ramos, Kimpembe – Hakimi, Verratti, Gueye, Nuno Mendes – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar Jr.

The possible team of Troyes: Moulin – Kaboré, Biancone, Palmer-Brown, Koné, Conté – Ripart, Kouamé, Tardieu (c), Chavalerin – Ugbo.

PSG – Troyes, at what time and on which channel to watch the match live?

The kick-off of the PSG – Troyes match is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. The match will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Here is the full weekend TV schedule.