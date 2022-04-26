Match! Real Madrid-Manchester City, first battle for a place in the Champions League final
2022-04-25
The real Madrid visit this Tuesday Manchester City (1:00 pm in Honduras) in the first leg of the semifinals of the Champions Leaguein a duel in which the whites aspire to put the tie on track in the Etihad Stadium while caressing the League at home.
‘Merengues’ and ‘Citizens’ meet again for a place in the final of the maximum continental tournament, after their duel in 2016.
On that occasion, the real Madrid surpassed the City and ended up winning the final against Atlético at the San Siro to lift the first of the three consecutive ‘Orejonas’ that he would win with Zinedine Zidane.
The current king of Europe with thirteen trophies, the white team seeks to continue making history in the tournament, just like the Citywho aspires to lift his first European Cup.
After losing in the final last year against Chelsea, the English team hopes to get into another one to try to reach a trophy that resists them, like their coach Pep Guardiola.
The Catalan, winner of two ‘Orejonas’ with Barça, has not lifted that trophy since he left the Barça team in 2013.
Tuesday in the Etihad Stadium, Real Madrid Y City will seek again to take the first step towards the long-awaited end of Champions.
The white team will also do so with an eye on the League, for which they need a single point and which they could win next weekend.
Delusion
The technician Carlo Ancelottiwho aspires to his second ‘Orejona’ with the meringues after the one he won in 2014, is clear that his men are focused only on the semifinal.
“We are not thinking about what can happen on Saturday, we have the League much closer, we can win it at our stadium and we are going to try and we are very happy, but on the other hand, we have this game that we are looking forward to,” he said. This Monday at a press conference.
The merengue team goes to Manchester looking at the infirmary, where he is watching David Alaba and the Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, key in the containment work of the Real Madrid.
“We have some doubts about Alaba and more doubts about Casemiro. Today’s training will tell us,” he said. Ancelotti.
The merengue coach distributed breaks against Osasuna to key men such as Modric, Kroos or Vinicius, but kept Karim Benzema, a non-negotiable white offensive asset.
The Frenchman, with twelve goals, is just one goal away from equaling Robert Lewandowski as the top scorer in the continental tournament and on Tuesday the merengue team will once again put their hopes in him to drill the opposite goal.
In front will be a City who reach the semi-finals after struggling in the quarter-finals to drop Atlético Madrid a short 1-0 on aggregate.
Doubts
The City He then lost the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool, but comes into the game after two resounding victories against Brighton (3-0) and Watford (5-1) in the Premier League, where Gabriel Jesús distinguished himself with four goals.
“We have the desire to compete against them (the real Madrid), it is a great test”, Guardiola affirmed this Monday at a press conference.
The ‘citizen’ coach faces the game with doubts in the defensive line, where Joao Cancelo is sanctioned for accumulating bookings, and his two natural substitutes on the right side John Stones and Kyle Walker are in discomfort.
“Kyle (Walker) hasn’t trained for the last 10 days, John (Stones) since Brighton. Therefore, I do not know if they will train. We will see how they feel and tomorrow we will make a decision,” he said. Guardiola This Monday at a press conference.
Likely teams:
Manchester City: Ederson – Nathan Aké, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko – Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne – Gabriel Jesus, Foden, Sterling. Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)
Real Madrid: Courtois – Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy (or Nacho)- Modric, Casemiro (or Camavinga), Kroos – Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA).
Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROU)
Schedule and how to watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match live
When is? Tuesday April 26.
Where is? At the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
At what time is it? 1:00 pm from Honduras, 2:00 pm Mexico and Colombia | 3:00 p.m. Argentina.
Who transmits? ESPN