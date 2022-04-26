Match! Real Madrid-Manchester City, first battle for a place in the Champions League final

2022-04-25

The real Madrid visit this Tuesday Manchester City (1:00 pm in Honduras) in the first leg of the semifinals of the Champions Leaguein a duel in which the whites aspire to put the tie on track in the Etihad Stadium while caressing the League at home.

‘Merengues’ and ‘Citizens’ meet again for a place in the final of the maximum continental tournament, after their duel in 2016.

On that occasion, the real Madrid surpassed the City and ended up winning the final against Atlético at the San Siro to lift the first of the three consecutive ‘Orejonas’ that he would win with Zinedine Zidane.

The current king of Europe with thirteen trophies, the white team seeks to continue making history in the tournament, just like the Citywho aspires to lift his first European Cup.

After losing in the final last year against Chelsea, the English team hopes to get into another one to try to reach a trophy that resists them, like their coach Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan, winner of two ‘Orejonas’ with Barça, has not lifted that trophy since he left the Barça team in 2013.

Tuesday in the Etihad Stadium, Real Madrid Y City will seek again to take the first step towards the long-awaited end of Champions.