Match summary: LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (3-1). GOALS

with goals from Ryan Hollingshead and one of Carlos candle, the LAFC beat this sunday 3-1 to the Vancouver Whitecaps in a match corresponding to Day 4 of the MLS.

Hollingshead got a brace (27′ and 70′) while the Mexican put the second to 38‘. Tristan Blackmon scored for the Canadian eleven at minute 12.

Vancouver took the lead early when Blackmon He beat the Los Angeles fence with a shot with his left leg from the center of the area.

However, LAFC equalized at minute 27 with a header from the center of the Hollingshead penalty area after a corner kick by Vela.

The eleven Californian went to the front in the same first time when Sailingat minute 38, hit with the left at point blank range a ball that the goal Thomas Hassal could not stop.

at 70, Holilngshead himself sealed the score when shooting with the right foot from outside the area after a corner kick.

In Austin, Texas, the local Austin FC and Seattle Sounders FC tied 1-1 and in New York, the hostsis Red Bulls and the Columbus Crew also equalized 1-1.

MLS Day 4 results:

Saturday

FC Cincinnati-Inter Miami 3-1

NY City FC-Philadelphia Union 0-2

Toronto FC-DC United 2-1

LA Galaxy 0-1 Orlando City

Atlanta United 3-3 CF Montreal

Chicago Fire-Sporting Kansas City 3-1

Charlotte FC – New England Revolution 3-1

Minnesota United vs. San Jose Earthquakes

FC Dallas-Portland Timbers 4-1

Houston Dynamo-Colorado Rapids 1-1

Real Salt Lake – Nasville SC 2-1

Sunday

New York Red Bulls-Columbus Crew 1-1

Austin FC-Seattle Sounders 1-1

Los Angeles FC-Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1