Sports

“Match with Juve always different! Inter favorite for the Scudetto? I’ll tell you mine”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

The CEO ofInter Joseph Marotta spoke to the microphones of ItaliaUno. These are his words:

“Are we favorites for the Scudetto? Today we play an important trophy and prestigious that can and must enrich the club’s palmares. The reasons are many but we play a single game against Juventus which always has unknowns. Brozovic the willingness of both parties to reach the conclusion for the renewal was important. We haven’t gotten here yet but I’m optimistic. Ausilio and I are a team in the team, thank you he is Bacin. Inzaghi’s work to date is very positive and we must continue like this ”.

What game do I expect? Our team is in good shape, not only in terms of results but also in terms of performance. It is a particular match, with a unique result. We need to make more efforts compared to them who are used to the finals. the I am optimistic because I saw them motivated. I expect a good race. Pressure is an ordinary trait for those who aspire to win trophies. Inter have a palmares full of successes, must have the ambition to take the field to have the three points over the opponent “. concluded Beppe Marotta.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Soccer Venice, the 32-year-old Nicolò Buso has died. The Okereke bomber: “Have a good trip”

December 9, 2021

Atp Finals, the tournament begins with the big tennis players in Turin: from Djokovic to Berrettini who are the favorites and how the competition works

November 14, 2021

Europa and Conference, relive MOVIOLA: Roma miss two sensational penalties but Ibanez’s goal is offside | Europa League

November 5, 2021

The market and the accounts without the host: Vlahovic has clear ideas. And Fiorentina?

November 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button