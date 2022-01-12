“Match with Juve always different! Inter favorite for the Scudetto? I’ll tell you mine”

The CEO ofInter Joseph Marotta spoke to the microphones of ItaliaUno. These are his words:

“Are we favorites for the Scudetto? Today we play an important trophy and prestigious that can and must enrich the club’s palmares. The reasons are many but we play a single game against Juventus which always has unknowns. Brozovic the willingness of both parties to reach the conclusion for the renewal was important. We haven’t gotten here yet but I’m optimistic. Ausilio and I are a team in the team, thank you he is Bacin. Inzaghi’s work to date is very positive and we must continue like this ”.

“What game do I expect? Our team is in good shape, not only in terms of results but also in terms of performance. It is a particular match, with a unique result. We need to make more efforts compared to them who are used to the finals. the I am optimistic because I saw them motivated. I expect a good race. Pressure is an ordinary trait for those who aspire to win trophies. Inter have a palmares full of successes, must have the ambition to take the field to have the three points over the opponent “. concluded Beppe Marotta.