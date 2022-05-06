Matches for today Friday May 6; Serie A, LaLiga and more
This Friday, May 6, the activity continues in the different leagues around the world, with activity in the Italian Serie A, the Spanish LaLiga, the Bundesliga, the Liga MX Femenil and the Jupiler Pro League; so here we present the list of schedules and channels where you can watch the games for today.
In the Italian Serie A, Johan Vásquez and Genoa will face none other than Juventus in Turin, in a very important duel to try to save the category; which you can see at 2:00 p.m. on Star +.
On the other hand, in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, Gerardo Arteaga and Genk will face Charleroi, in a match that you can watch at 1:45 p.m. on OneFootball.
In Mexican soccer, the first legs of the Liga MX Femenil quarterfinals are played, with matches such as Pumas vs. Chivas (6:00 p.m. on ViX) and Tijuana vs. Monterrey
(9:00 p.m. on Fanatiz, FOX Sports)
The complete billboard of matches for today, May 6; schedules and channels where to watch the games
- THE LEAGUE
- Raise vs Real Sociedad
- 2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports
- BUNDESLIGA
- Bochum vs Arminia Bielefeld
- 1:30 p.m. on SKY Sports, Fanatiz
- A SERIES
- Inter Milan vs. Empoli
- 11:45 a.m. on Star+
- Genoa vs Juventus
- 2:00 p.m. on Star+
- URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP
- Cerrito vs Montevideo City Torque
- 5:15 p.m. on Star+
- CONCACAF WOMEN’S U17
- Mexico vs. Puerto Rico
- 3:00 p.m. on CONCACAF Youtube
- United States vs. Canada
- 6:00 p.m. on CONCACAF Youtube
- ARGENTINE LEAGUE CUP
- San Lorenzo vs Racing Avellaneda
- 4:30 p.m. on Fanatiz, AFA Play, Star+
- Barracas Central vs. Godoy Cruz
- 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play
- EUROPEAN UNDER-17 FEMALE
- Bosnia vs Denmark
- 07:00 a.m. on UEFA TV, Star+
- Spain vs Finland
- 10:30 a.m. on UEFA TV, Star+
- France vs Norway
- 1:00 p.m. on UEFA TV, Star+
- Germany vs Holland
- 1:00 p.m. on UEFA TV, Star+
- LINK 1
- Lille vs Monaco
- 2:00 p.m. on Star+
- JUPILER PRO LEAGUE
- Charleroi vs Genk
- 1:45 p.m. by OneFootball
- COLOMBIAN LEAGUE
- Atletico Nacional vs Pereira
- 8:00 p.m. on ViX
- FUTVE LEAGUE
- Monagas SC vs Aragua
- 4:15 p.m. on GolTV Play
- Carabobo vs. Zulia
- 6:30 p.m. on GolTV Play
- WOMEN’S MX LEAGUE
- Pumas vs. Chivas
- 6:00 p.m. on ViX
- Tijuana vs. Monterrey
- 9:00 p.m. on Fanatiz, FOX Sports
- PORTUGAL US LEAGUE
- Boavista vs Vitoria SC
- 2:45 p.m. on GolTV Play
- ICELAND PREMIER LEAGUE
- FH Hafnarfjordur vs Valur Reykjavik
- 2:15 p.m. by OneFootball
- ECUADOR PRO LEAGUE
- Deportivo Cuenca vs University Technician
- 7:00 p.m. on Star+
- REGIONAL LEAGUE
- Germany Aachen vs Fortuna Dusseldorf II
- 12:30 p.m. by OneFootball
- Wiedenbruck vs Preuben Munster
- 12:30 p.m. by OneFootball
- SERIES B BRAZIL
- Vila Nova vs Nautico
- 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz
- Sport Recife vs Tombense
- 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz
- DANISH SUPER LEAGUE
- Silkeborg IF vs Randers
- 12:00 p.m. by OneFootball
- LATVIAN SUPER LEAGUE
- FK Auda vs SK Super Nova
- 05:00 hrs by OneFootball
- Riga FC vs FK Liepaja
- 10:00 a.m. by OneFootball
- FK Metta vs FK Tukums 2000
- 10:30 a.m. on OneFootball
