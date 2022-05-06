Matches for today Friday May 6; Serie A, LaLiga and more

This Friday, May 6, the activity continues in the different leagues around the world, with activity in the Italian Serie A, the Spanish LaLiga, the Bundesliga, the Liga MX Femenil and the Jupiler Pro League; so here we present the list of schedules and channels where you can watch the games for today.

In the Italian Serie A, Johan Vásquez and Genoa will face none other than Juventus in Turin, in a very important duel to try to save the category; which you can see at 2:00 p.m. on Star +.

On the other hand, in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, Gerardo Arteaga and Genk will face Charleroi, in a match that you can watch at 1:45 p.m. on OneFootball.

In Mexican soccer, the first legs of the Liga MX Femenil quarterfinals are played, with matches such as Pumas vs. Chivas (6:00 p.m. on ViX) and Tijuana vs. Monterrey

(9:00 p.m. on Fanatiz, FOX Sports)

The complete billboard of matches for today, May 6; schedules and channels where to watch the games

THE LEAGUE

Raise vs Real Sociedad

2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports

BUNDESLIGA

Bochum vs Arminia Bielefeld

1:30 p.m. on SKY Sports, Fanatiz

A SERIES

Inter Milan vs. Empoli

11:45 a.m. on Star+

Genoa vs Juventus

2:00 p.m. on Star+

URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Cerrito vs Montevideo City Torque

5:15 p.m. on Star+

CONCACAF WOMEN’S U17

Mexico vs. Puerto Rico

3:00 p.m. on CONCACAF Youtube

United States vs. Canada

6:00 p.m. on CONCACAF Youtube

ARGENTINE LEAGUE CUP

San Lorenzo vs Racing Avellaneda

4:30 p.m. on Fanatiz, AFA Play, Star+

Barracas Central vs. Godoy Cruz

7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play

EUROPEAN UNDER-17 FEMALE

Bosnia vs Denmark

07:00 a.m. on UEFA TV, Star+

Spain vs Finland

10:30 a.m. on UEFA TV, Star+

France vs Norway

1:00 p.m. on UEFA TV, Star+

Germany vs Holland

1:00 p.m. on UEFA TV, Star+

LINK 1

Lille vs Monaco

2:00 p.m. on Star+

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Charleroi vs Genk

1:45 p.m. by OneFootball

COLOMBIAN LEAGUE

Atletico Nacional vs Pereira

8:00 p.m. on ViX

FUTVE LEAGUE

Monagas SC vs Aragua

4:15 p.m. on GolTV Play

Carabobo vs. Zulia

6:30 p.m. on GolTV Play

WOMEN’S MX LEAGUE

Pumas vs. Chivas

6:00 p.m. on ViX

Tijuana vs. Monterrey

9:00 p.m. on Fanatiz, FOX Sports

PORTUGAL US LEAGUE

Boavista vs Vitoria SC

2:45 p.m. on GolTV Play

ICELAND PREMIER LEAGUE

FH Hafnarfjordur vs Valur Reykjavik

2:15 p.m. by OneFootball

ECUADOR PRO LEAGUE

Deportivo Cuenca vs University Technician

7:00 p.m. on Star+

REGIONAL LEAGUE

Germany Aachen vs Fortuna Dusseldorf II

12:30 p.m. by OneFootball

Wiedenbruck vs Preuben Munster

12:30 p.m. by OneFootball

SERIES B BRAZIL

Vila Nova vs Nautico

5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz

Sport Recife vs Tombense

7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz

DANISH SUPER LEAGUE

Silkeborg IF vs Randers

12:00 p.m. by OneFootball

LATVIAN SUPER LEAGUE

FK Auda vs SK Super Nova

05:00 hrs by OneFootball

Riga FC vs FK Liepaja

10:00 a.m. by OneFootball

FK Metta vs FK Tukums 2000

10:30 a.m. on OneFootball