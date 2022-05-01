Matches for today, Saturday, April 30; Liga MX, Premier League, Serie A and more
This Saturday, April 30, will be full of soccer activity in different leagues around the world, with matches in Liga MX, Premier League, Serie A, Liga NOS, Eredivisie and Bundesliga; so here we present the schedules and channels where you can watch the games for today.
In Mexican soccer, the activity of Matchday 17 of the 2022 Closing Tournament continues, with matches such as Querétaro vs. Juárez, Atlas vs. Tigres, Rayados vs. Xolos and the main dish, the Clásico Joven between Club América and Cruz Azul.
On the other hand, in the activity of the Mexicans in Europe, Raúl Jiménez and the Wolves will face Brighton, in a duel that you can follow at 09:00 on SKY Sports.
In Series A there will be double activity for Mexicans, as Hirving “el Chucky” Lozano’s Napoli will face Sassuolo; while Johan Vásquez’s Genoa will play against Sampdoria.
Another Mexican who will be active will be Edson Álvarez, as Ajax will face PEC Zwolle, in a duel that will be broadcast at 11:45 a.m. on ESPN 3 and Star+.
In Major League Soccer, clubs will also have matches with Mexicans, since the Los Angeles Galaxy (Chicharito), Toronto (Carlos Salcedo) and the Portland Timbers (Josecarlos Van Rankin) will see activity.
The complete match card for today, Saturday, April 30; schedules and channels where to watch the games
- MX LEAGUE
- Queretaro vs Juarez
- 5:00 p.m. on Fanatiz, FOX Sports 2
- Atlas vs Tigers
- 19:00 hrs by Afizzionados
- Rayados vs. Tijuana
- 7:06 p.m. on Fanatiz, FOX Sports 2
- America vs Cruz Azul
- 9:00 p.m. on TUDN, Channel 5
- MX EXPANSION LEAGUE
- Alebrijes vs Cimarrones
- 5:00 p.m. on ViX, ESPN, Star+, Hi! Sports TV, Fanatiz, Claro Brand, Claro Sports, FOX Sports 2, TVC Sports
- THE LEAGUE
- Alaves vs Villarreal
- 07:00 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Real Madrid vs Espanyol
- 9:15 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Valencia vs Levante
- 11:30 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid
- 2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports
- PREMIER LEAGUE
- Newcastle v Liverpool
- 06:00 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Southampton v Crystal Palace
- 9:00 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Aston Villa v Norwich
- 9:00 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Watford v Burnley
- 9:00 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Wolves v Brighton
- 9:00 a.m. on SKY Sports
- A SERIES
- Cagliari vs Hellas Verona
- 08:00 a.m. on Star+
- Napoli vs Sassuolo
- 08:00 a.m. on Star+, ESPN 2
- Sampdoria vs Genoa
- 11:00 a.m. on Star+, ESPN
- Spezia Calcio vs Lazio
- 1:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN 3
- BUNDESLIGA
- Mainz 05 vs Bayern
- 8:30 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Augsburg vs FC Cologne
- 8:30 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum
- 8:30 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Stuttgart vs. Wolfsburg
- 8:30 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha Berlin
- 8:30 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Hoffenheim vs Freiburg
- 11:30 a.m. on SKY Sports
- 2 BUNDESLIGA
- Ingolstadt 04 vs Hamburger SV
- 06:30 a.m. on SKY Sports
- AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
- Kawasaki Frontale vs Guangzhou Evergrande
- 04:00 a.m. on Star+
- Johor Darul Takzim vs Ulsan Hyundai
- 04:00 a.m. on Star+
- Shandong Taishan vs Urawa Red
- 06:00 a.m. on Star+
- BG Pathum United vs Jeonnam Dragons
- 06:00 a.m. on Star+
- Lion City Sailors vs Daegu FC
- 06:00 a.m. on Star+
- United City vs Melbourne City
- 09:00 a.m. on Star+
- WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
- Wolfsburg vs Barcelona
- 11:00 a.m. on DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League Youtube
- PSG vs O.Lyon
- 2:00 p.m. on DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League Youtube
- ARGENTINE LEAGUE CUP
- Atletico Tucuman vs Talleres Cordoba
- 10:00 a.m. on Fanatiz, Star+, AFA Play
- Racing Avellaneda vs Banfield
- 2:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, Star +, AFA Play
- Velez Sarsfield vs. Tigre
- 2:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play
- Arsenal Sarandi vs CA Colon
- 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play
- Boca Juniors vs Central Barracks
- 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, Star +, AFA Play
- Lanus vs Independent
- 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play
- Sarmiento vs. River Plate
- 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz, Star+, AFA Play
- CUP OF BRAZIL
- Palmeiras vs. Juazeirense
- 7:00 p.m. by OneFootball, Fanatiz
- WOMEN’S ITALIAN CUP
- AS Roma vs Empoli
- 07:00 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
- EDIVISIE
- Ajax vs PEC Zwolle
- 11:45 a.m. on Star+, ESPN 3
- LINK 1
- Lens vs. Nantes
- 10:00 a.m. on Star+
- Rennes vs Saint Etienne
- 2:00 p.m. on TV5 Monde, Star+
- JUPILER PRO LEAGUE
- Charleroi vs Ghent
- 11:30 a.m. on OneFootball, Star+
- THE SMARTBANK LEAGUE
- Real Oviedo vs Mirandes
- 9:00 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Burgos CF vs UD Almeria
- 1:30 p.m. on SKY Sports
- LEAGUE 1 PERU
- Sporting Crital vs. Binational
- 1:15 p.m. by Fanatiz
- Melgar vs. Cienciano
- 3:30 p.m. by Fanatiz
- COLOMBIAN LEAGUE
- Equity vs. Bucaramanga
- 2:00 p.m. on ViX
- Medellin vs Atletico Nacional
- 4:05 p.m. on ViX, Fanatiz, RCN Nuestra Tele
- Santa Fe vs. Jaguars
- 6:10 p.m. on ViX
- Sports Tolima vs Cortulua
- 8:15 p.m. on ViX
- LUGA FUTVE
- Caracas vs Monagas
- 4:15 p.m. on GolTV Play, Star+
- Brothers Colmenarez vs. Carabobo
- 6:30 p.m. on GolTV Play
- WOMEN’S MX LEAGUE
- Cruz Azul vs. Puebla
- 12:00 p.m. on ViX
- PORTUGUESE LEAGUE
- Maritime vs. Benfica
- 11:00 a.m. on GolTV Play
- Porto vs Vizela
- 1:00 p.m. on GolTV Play
- ECUADOR PRO LEAGUE
- Mushuc Runa vs Guayaquil City
- 3:00 p.m. on Star+
- October 9 vs Dolphin
- 5:30 p.m. on Star+
- University Technician vs Aucas
- 8:00 p.m. on Star+
- PROMERIC LEAGUE
- Alajuelense vs Jicaral Sercoba
- 6:00 p.m. on FUTV
- Herediano vs Cartaginés
- 9:00 p.m. on FUTV
- mls
- Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC
- 12:30 p.m. on Star+
- Toronto vs. Cincinnati
- 2:00 p.m. on Star+
- Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy
- 2:30 p.m. on Star+
- Montreal-Atlanta
- 3:00 p.m. on Star+
- New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami
- 6:30 p.m. on Star+, ESPN 2
- Columbus Crew vs. DC United
- 6:30 p.m. on Star+
- Orlando City-Charlotte
- 6:30 p.m. on Star+
- Chicago Fire vs. New York RB
- 7:00 p.m. on Star+
- Sporting KC vs FC Dallas
- 7:30 p.m. on Star+
- Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers
- 8:00 p.m. on Star+
- NORTHERN IRISH PREMIERSHIP
- Glenavon vs Warrenpoint Town
- 11:30 a.m. on OneFootball
- Linfield vs. Coleraine
- 11:30 a.m. on OneFootball
- Crusaders vs. Larne
- 11:30 a.m. on OneFootball
- Glentoran vs. Cliftonville
- 11:30 a.m. on OneFootball
- Dungannon Swifts vs Ballymena Utd
- 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on OneFootball
- Portadown vs Carrick Rangers
- 11:30 a.m. on OneFootball
Follow us on