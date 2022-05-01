Matches for today, Saturday, April 30; Liga MX, Premier League, Serie A and more

This Saturday, April 30, will be full of soccer activity in different leagues around the world, with matches in Liga MX, Premier League, Serie A, Liga NOS, Eredivisie and Bundesliga; so here we present the schedules and channels where you can watch the games for today.

In Mexican soccer, the activity of Matchday 17 of the 2022 Closing Tournament continues, with matches such as Querétaro vs. Juárez, Atlas vs. Tigres, Rayados vs. Xolos and the main dish, the Clásico Joven between Club América and Cruz Azul.

On the other hand, in the activity of the Mexicans in Europe, Raúl Jiménez and the Wolves will face Brighton, in a duel that you can follow at 09:00 on SKY Sports.

In Series A there will be double activity for Mexicans, as Hirving “el Chucky” Lozano’s Napoli will face Sassuolo; while Johan Vásquez’s Genoa will play against Sampdoria.

Another Mexican who will be active will be Edson Álvarez, as Ajax will face PEC Zwolle, in a duel that will be broadcast at 11:45 a.m. on ESPN 3 and Star+.

In Major League Soccer, clubs will also have matches with Mexicans, since the Los Angeles Galaxy (Chicharito), Toronto (Carlos Salcedo) and the Portland Timbers (Josecarlos Van Rankin) will see activity.

The complete match card for today, Saturday, April 30; schedules and channels where to watch the games

MX LEAGUE

Queretaro vs Juarez

5:00 p.m. on Fanatiz, FOX Sports 2

Atlas vs Tigers

19:00 hrs by Afizzionados

Rayados vs. Tijuana

7:06 p.m. on Fanatiz, FOX Sports 2

America vs Cruz Azul

9:00 p.m. on TUDN, Channel 5

MX EXPANSION LEAGUE

Alebrijes vs Cimarrones

5:00 p.m. on ViX, ESPN, Star+, Hi! Sports TV, Fanatiz, Claro Brand, Claro Sports, FOX Sports 2, TVC Sports

THE LEAGUE

Alaves vs Villarreal

07:00 a.m. on SKY Sports

Real Madrid vs Espanyol

9:15 a.m. on SKY Sports

Valencia vs Levante

11:30 a.m. on SKY Sports

Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid

2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports

PREMIER LEAGUE

Newcastle v Liverpool

06:00 a.m. on SKY Sports

Southampton v Crystal Palace

9:00 a.m. on SKY Sports

Aston Villa v Norwich

9:00 a.m. on SKY Sports

Watford v Burnley

9:00 a.m. on SKY Sports

Wolves v Brighton

9:00 a.m. on SKY Sports

A SERIES

Cagliari vs Hellas Verona

08:00 a.m. on Star+

Napoli vs Sassuolo

08:00 a.m. on Star+, ESPN 2

Sampdoria vs Genoa

11:00 a.m. on Star+, ESPN

Spezia Calcio vs Lazio

1:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN 3

BUNDESLIGA

Mainz 05 vs Bayern

8:30 a.m. on SKY Sports

Augsburg vs FC Cologne

8:30 a.m. on SKY Sports

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum

8:30 a.m. on SKY Sports

Stuttgart vs. Wolfsburg

8:30 a.m. on SKY Sports

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha Berlin

8:30 a.m. on SKY Sports

Hoffenheim vs Freiburg

11:30 a.m. on SKY Sports

2 BUNDESLIGA

Ingolstadt 04 vs Hamburger SV

06:30 a.m. on SKY Sports

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Kawasaki Frontale vs Guangzhou Evergrande

04:00 a.m. on Star+

Johor Darul Takzim vs Ulsan Hyundai

04:00 a.m. on Star+

Shandong Taishan vs Urawa Red

06:00 a.m. on Star+

BG Pathum United vs Jeonnam Dragons

06:00 a.m. on Star+

Lion City Sailors vs Daegu FC

06:00 a.m. on Star+

United City vs Melbourne City

09:00 a.m. on Star+

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Wolfsburg vs Barcelona

11:00 a.m. on DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League Youtube

PSG vs O.Lyon

2:00 p.m. on DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League Youtube

ARGENTINE LEAGUE CUP

Atletico Tucuman vs Talleres Cordoba

10:00 a.m. on Fanatiz, Star+, AFA Play

Racing Avellaneda vs Banfield

2:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, Star +, AFA Play

Velez Sarsfield vs. Tigre

2:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play

Arsenal Sarandi vs CA Colon

5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play

Boca Juniors vs Central Barracks

5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, Star +, AFA Play

Lanus vs Independent

7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play

Sarmiento vs. River Plate

7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz, Star+, AFA Play

CUP OF BRAZIL

Palmeiras vs. Juazeirense

7:00 p.m. by OneFootball, Fanatiz

WOMEN’S ITALIAN CUP

AS Roma vs Empoli

07:00 a.m. on ESPN, Star+

EDIVISIE

Ajax vs PEC Zwolle

11:45 a.m. on Star+, ESPN 3

LINK 1

Lens vs. Nantes

10:00 a.m. on Star+

Rennes vs Saint Etienne

2:00 p.m. on TV5 Monde, Star+

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Charleroi vs Ghent

11:30 a.m. on OneFootball, Star+

THE SMARTBANK LEAGUE

Real Oviedo vs Mirandes

9:00 a.m. on SKY Sports

Burgos CF vs UD Almeria

1:30 p.m. on SKY Sports

LEAGUE 1 PERU

Sporting Crital vs. Binational

1:15 p.m. by Fanatiz

Melgar vs. Cienciano

3:30 p.m. by Fanatiz

COLOMBIAN LEAGUE

Equity vs. Bucaramanga

2:00 p.m. on ViX

Medellin vs Atletico Nacional

4:05 p.m. on ViX, Fanatiz, RCN Nuestra Tele

Santa Fe vs. Jaguars

6:10 p.m. on ViX

Sports Tolima vs Cortulua

8:15 p.m. on ViX

LUGA FUTVE

Caracas vs Monagas

4:15 p.m. on GolTV Play, Star+

Brothers Colmenarez vs. Carabobo

6:30 p.m. on GolTV Play

WOMEN’S MX LEAGUE

Cruz Azul vs. Puebla

12:00 p.m. on ViX

PORTUGUESE LEAGUE

Maritime vs. Benfica

11:00 a.m. on GolTV Play

Porto vs Vizela

1:00 p.m. on GolTV Play

ECUADOR PRO LEAGUE

Mushuc Runa vs Guayaquil City

3:00 p.m. on Star+

October 9 vs Dolphin

5:30 p.m. on Star+

University Technician vs Aucas

8:00 p.m. on Star+

PROMERIC LEAGUE

Alajuelense vs Jicaral Sercoba

6:00 p.m. on FUTV

Herediano vs Cartaginés

9:00 p.m. on FUTV

mls

Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC

12:30 p.m. on Star+

Toronto vs. Cincinnati

2:00 p.m. on Star+

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy

2:30 p.m. on Star+

Montreal-Atlanta

3:00 p.m. on Star+

New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami

6:30 p.m. on Star+, ESPN 2

Columbus Crew vs. DC United

6:30 p.m. on Star+

Orlando City-Charlotte

6:30 p.m. on Star+

Chicago Fire vs. New York RB

7:00 p.m. on Star+

Sporting KC vs FC Dallas

7:30 p.m. on Star+

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers

8:00 p.m. on Star+

NORTHERN IRISH PREMIERSHIP

Glenavon vs Warrenpoint Town

11:30 a.m. on OneFootball

Linfield vs. Coleraine

11:30 a.m. on OneFootball

Crusaders vs. Larne

11:30 a.m. on OneFootball

Glentoran vs. Cliftonville

11:30 a.m. on OneFootball

Dungannon Swifts vs Ballymena Utd

11:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on OneFootball

Portadown vs Carrick Rangers

11:30 a.m. on OneFootball