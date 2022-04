Matches for today Saturday April 9; Liga MX, Premier League, LaLiga and more

This Saturday, April 9, soccer activity continues around the world with matches in Liga MX, Premier League, LaLiga de España, Eredivisie, Bundesliga and Major League Soccer; so here we present the schedules and channels where you can watch the games for today.

In Mexican soccer, the activity of Day 13 of Clausura 2022 continues with the matches Atlético San Luis vs. León, Toluca vs. Chivas, Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna and América vs. Juárez.

In the activity of the Mexicans in Europe, Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez will have a match with Real Betis in LaLiga, while in the Eredivisie Edson Álvarez’s Ajax will see activity.

The MLS will also be full of Mexicans, as the Traffic Classic will be played between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC, in a duel that puts Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Carlos Vela face to face.

This day Carlos Salcedo’s Toronto FC, Javier “la Chofis” López’s San José Earthquakes and Josecarlos Van Rankin’s Portland Timbers will also play.

The complete match card for today, Saturday, April 9; schedules and channels where to watch the games