Matches for today, Sunday, April 24; Liga MX, Serie A, MLS and more

This Sunday, April 24, soccer activity continues in the different leagues around the world, with matches in Liga MX, MLS, Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in France; so here we present the schedules and channels where you can watch the games for today.

In Mexican soccer, the activity of Day 16 of the Clausura 2022 closes with the matches Toluca vs. Atlas, Cruz Azul vs. Atlético San Luis, Santos Laguna vs. León and Querétaro vs. Tijuana, which could define the last positions for the Repechage.

On the other hand, in the activity of the Mexicans in Europe, Raúl Jiménez and Wolverhampton will face Burnley in the Premier League, in a match that you can see at 08:00 on SKY Sports.

In Series A there will also be Mexican activity, as Hirving’s Napoli “el Chucky” Lozano will face Empoli; while Johan Vasquez’s Genoa will face Cagliari.

The MLS also presents meetings with Mexicans involved, as Carlos Salcedo’s Toronto and Carlos Vela’s Los Angeles FC will see activity.

The complete match card for today, Sunday, April 24; schedules and channels where to watch the games

MX LEAGUE

Toluca vs Atlas

12:00 hrs by TUDN, Afizzionados

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis

5:00 p.m. on TUDN, ESPN, Star+

Saints vs Leon

7:00 p.m. on TUDN

Xolos vs Queretaro

9:06 p.m. on Fanatiz, FOX Sports, FOX Sports Premium

PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea v West Ham

08:00 a.m. on SKY Sports

Brighton v Southampton

08:00 a.m. on SKY Sports

Burnley v Wolves

08:00 a.m. on SKY Sports

Liverpool v Everton

10:30 a.m. on SKY Sports

A SERIES

Salernitana vs Fiorentina

5:30 a.m. on Star+, ESPN

Bologna vs Udinese

08:00 a.m. on Star+

Empoli vs Napoli

08:00 a.m. on Star+, ESPN

Genoa vs Cagliari

11:00 a.m. on Star+

Lazio vs. Milan

1:45 p.m. on Star+

BUNDESLIGA

Bochum vs. Augsburg

8:30 a.m. on SKY Sports

Hertha Berlin vs Stuttgart

10:30 a.m. on SKY Sports

ADMIRAL BUNDESLIGA

Red Bull Salzburg vs Austria Vienna

7:30 a.m. on OneFootball

Austria Klagenfurt vs Wolfsberger

07:00 a.m. by OneFootball

Rapid Wien vs Sturm Graz

10:00 a.m. by OneFootball

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Ulsan Hyundai

04:00 a.m. on Star+

Urawa Red vs. Daegu

06:00 a.m. on Star+

Jeonnam Dragons vs Melbourne City

06:00 a.m. on Star+

Johor Darul Takzim vs Kawasaki Frontale

09:00 a.m. on Star+

United City vs BG Pathum United

09:00 a.m. on Star+

Lion City Sailors vs. Shandong Taishan

09:00 a.m. on Star+

URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP

CA Phoenix vs Albion

2:15 p.m. on Star+

Boston River vs Deportivo Maldonado

4:30 p.m. on Star+

Plaza Colonia vs CA Rentistas

7:00 p.m. on Star+

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

O.Lyon vs PSG

10:00 a.m. on DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube

ARGENTINE LEAGUE CUP

Racing Avellaneda vs Newells Old Boys

2:30 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play, Star +

River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman

5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play, Star +

Godoy Cruz vs Lanus

7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play, Star+

Defense and Justice vs Platense

7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play, Star+

QUEEN’S CUP

Raise vs. Real Madrid

05:00 a.m. on SKY Sports

EDIVISIE

Feyenoord vs Utrecht

7:30 a.m. on Star+

LINK 1

Rennes vs Lorient

06:00 a.m. on Star+

Lille vs Strasbourg Alsace

10:05 a.m. on Star+

Stade de Reims vs O. Marseille

1:45 p.m. on Star+

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Club Brugge vs Antwerp

6:30 a.m. on Star+, OneFootball

Gent vs Genk

9:00 a.m. on Star+, OneFootball

Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht

11:30 a.m. on Star+, OneFootball

THE SMARTBANK LEAGUE

Alcorcon vs Real Oviedo

07:00 a.m. on SKY Sports

Mirandes vs Real Valladolid

9:15 a.m. on SKY Sports

Real Zaragoza vs Burgos

11:30 a.m. on SKY Sports

LEAGUE 1 PERU

CDU San Martin vs Sport Huancayo

12:30 p.m. by Fanatiz

Universitario vs Sport Boys A

3:30 p.m. by Fanatiz

COLOMBIAN LEAGUE

Envigado vs Pereira

11:00 a.m. on ViX

Deportivo Cali vs Golden Eagles Rionegro

2:00 p.m. on ViX

Jaguares vs America de Cali

4:05 p.m. on ViX, Fanatiz, RCN Nuestra Tele

Millionaires vs. Santa Fe

6:10 p.m. on ViX

Oil Alliance vs Sports Tolima

8:15 p.m. on ViX, Fanatiz, RCN Nuestra Tele

FUTVE LEAGUE

Merida Students vs Colmenarez Brothers

3:00 p.m. on GolTV Play

Miners Guayana vs Zulia

5:15 p.m. on GolTV Play

WOMEN’S MX LEAGUE

Mazatlan vs. Tijuana

8:00 p.m. on TVP, Star+

POLISH LEAGUE

Lech Poznań vs Stal Mielec

5:30 a.m. on OneFootball

Pogon Szczecin vs Legia Warszawa

10:30 a.m. on OneFootball

PORTUGAL US LEAGUE

Estoril Praia vs Os Belenenses

12:00 noon on GolTV Play

ECUADOR PRO LEAGUE

U Católica vs University Technician

12:00 noon on Star+

LDU Quito vs Mushuc Runa

2:30 p.m. on Star+

Emelec vs Aucas

5:00 p.m. on Star+

Macara vs Barcelona

7:30 p.m. on Star+

PROMERIC LEAGUE

Cartagines vs Alajuelense

12:00 p.m. on FUTV

Municipal Greece vs Guadeloupe

3:00 p.m. on FUTV

mls

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United

12:00 p.m. on Star+, ESPN 3

Orlando City vs. New York RB

2:30 p.m. on Star+, ESPN 3

New York City vs. Toronto

4:00 p.m. on Star+

Cincinnati vs. LAFC

3:00 p.m. on Star+, ESPN 3

SERIES TO BRAZIL

Saints vs America MG

2:00 p.m. on Star+, Fanatiz

Youth vs Cuiaba

4:00 p.m. on Star+, Fanatiz

Atletico GO vs Botafogo

5:00 p.m. on Star+, Fanatiz

WOMEN’S SERIES A

Lazio vs. Juventus

5:30 a.m. on Star+

AC Milan vs. Pomigliano

7:30 a.m. on Star+

SERIES B BRAZIL

Nautical vs. Operario PR

2:00 p.m. by Fanatiz