Matches for today, Sunday, April 3; Liga MX, LaLiga, Serie A and more

This Sunday, April 3, soccer activity continues around the world with matches at the Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and LaLiga Española; so here we present the list of schedules and channels where you can watch the games for today.

In Mexican soccer, the activity of Day 12 of the Closing Tournament 2022 with matches like Toluca vs. Puebla, León vs. Querétaro, Santos vs. Pachuca and Santos vs. Pachuca, in a day full of soccer.

In the activity of the Mexicans in Europe, Real Betis led by Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez will face Osasuna (9:15 a.m.), while Sevilla led by “Tecatito” Corona will face Barcelona (2:00 p.m.). You can see both matches on the SKY Sports screens.

The MLS, on the other hand, will have a clash of Mexicans when the Los Angeles Galaxy, where Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Julián Araujo play, will face Josecarlos Van Rankin’s Portland Timbers; You can follow this duel at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN and Star +

The complete billboard of matches for today, Sunday, April 3; schedules and channels where to watch the games