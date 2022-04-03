Matches for today, Sunday, April 3; Liga MX, LaLiga, Serie A and more
This Sunday, April 3, soccer activity continues around the world with matches at the Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and LaLiga Española; so here we present the list of schedules and channels where you can watch the games for today.
In Mexican soccer, the activity of Day 12 of the Closing Tournament 2022 with matches like Toluca vs. Puebla, León vs. Querétaro, Santos vs. Pachuca and Santos vs. Pachuca, in a day full of soccer.
Also read: Club América: Fernando Ortíz’s emotional message after the victory over Necaxa
In the activity of the Mexicans in Europe, Real Betis led by Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez will face Osasuna (9:15 a.m.), while Sevilla led by “Tecatito” Corona will face Barcelona (2:00 p.m.). You can see both matches on the SKY Sports screens.
The MLS, on the other hand, will have a clash of Mexicans when the Los Angeles Galaxy, where Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Julián Araujo play, will face Josecarlos Van Rankin’s Portland Timbers; You can follow this duel at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN and Star +
The complete billboard of matches for today, Sunday, April 3; schedules and channels where to watch the games
- MX LEAGUE
- Toluca vs. Puebla
- 12:00 hrs by TUDN, The Stars
- Leon vs Queretaro
- 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, Claro Brand, Claro Sports, FOX Sports 2
- Santos vs. Pachuca
- 7:00 p.m. on TUDN
- Tigers vs. Xolos
- 19:00 hrs by Afizzionados
- THE LEAGUE
- Athletic Bilbao vs. Elche
- 07:00 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Real Betis vs Osasuna
- 9:15 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Valencia vs Cadiz
- 11:30 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Granada vs Rayo Vallecano
- 11:30 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Barcelona vs Seville
- 2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports
- PREMIER LEAGUE
- West Ham v Everton
- 08:00 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Tottenham v Newcastle
- 10:30 a.m. on SKY Sports
- A SERIES
- Fiorentina vs. Empoli
- 5:30 a.m. on Star+
- Atalanta vs Napoli
- 08:00 a.m. on Star+ ESPN
- Udinese vs. Cagliari
- 08:00 a.m. on Star+
- Sampdoria vs AS Roma
- 11:00 a.m. on Star+
- Juventus vs. Inter Milan
- 1:45 p.m. on Star+
- BUNDESLIGA
- Augsburg vs Wolfsburg
- 8:30 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz 05
- 10:30 a.m. on SKY Sports
- 2 BUNDESLIGA
- Werder Bremen vs Sandhausen
- 06:30 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Austria Wien vs Austria Klagenfurt
- 7:30 a.m. on OneFootball
- Wolfsberger vs Sturm Graz
- 7:30 a.m. on OneFootball
- Red Bull Salzburg vs Rapid Wien
- 10:00 a.m. by OneFootball
- CHAMPIONSHIP OF PARANA
- Coritiba vs. Maringa
- 2:00 p.m. by OneFootball, Fanatiz
- PAULISTA CHAMPIONSHIP
- Palmeiras vs. Sao Paulo
- 2:00 p.m. by Fanatiz
- URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP
- CA Fenix vs Cerro Largo
- 12:30 p.m. on Star+
- Cerrito vs. Liverpool
- 4:00 p.m. on Star+
- Deportivo Maldonado vs Montevideo City Torque
- 6:30 p.m. on Star+
- ARGENTINE LEAGUE CUP
- San Lorenzo vs Atletico Tucuman
- 2:30 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play
- Newell’s Ols Boys vs Platense
- 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play
- Tiger vs Rosario Central
- 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play
- NORTH EAST CUP
- Fortaleza vs Sport Recife
- 4:30 p.m. by Fanatiz
- LINK 1
- Strasbourg Alsace vs Lens
- 06:00 a.m. on Star+
- Saint Etienne vs Olympique Marseille
- 08:00 a.m. on Star+, ESPN 3
- Olympique Lyon vs Angers
- 10:05 a.m. on Star+, ESPN 3
- PSG vs Lorient
- 1:45 p.m. on Star+, TV5 Monde
- K-LEAGUE 1
- Pohang Steelers vs Seoul
- 02:00 hrs by OneFootball
- THE SMARTBANK LEAGUE
- Cartagena vs Real Oviedo
- 07:00 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Ponferradina vs Las Palmas
- 07:00 a.m. on SKY Sports
- Eibar vs Mirandes
- 11:15 a.m. on SKY Sports
- LEAGUE 1 PERU
- Carlos A MannuccI VS U César Vallejo
- 5:30 p.m. on GolTV Play, Fanatiz
- COLOMBIAN LEAGUE
- Santa Fe vs Union Magdalena
- 7:35 p.m. by Fanatiz, RCN Nuestra Tele
- FUTVE LEAGUE
- Portuguese vs UCV
- 4:15 p.m. on GolTV Pay
- WOMEN’S MX LEAGUE
- Rayadas vs. Pachuca
- 7:00 p.m. on Fanatiz, FOX Sports
- Mazatlan vs Chivas
- 8:00 p.m. on TVP, Star+
- PORTUGAL US LEAGUE
- Moreirense vs Vitoria SC
- 12:00 noon on GolTV Play
- Sporting Lisbon vs Pacos Ferreira
- 2:30 p.m. on GolTV Play
- ECUADOR PRO LEAGUE
- Orense vs Mushuc Runa
- 2:00 p.m. on Star+
- Guayaquil City vs University Technician
- 3:30 p.m. on Star+
- Delfin SC vs Deportivo Cuenca
- 6:00 p.m. on Star+
- mls
- Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy
- 3:30 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
- SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP
- Rangers v Celtic
- 06:00 a.m. on Star+, ESPN
- SECOND URUGUAY
- Uruguay Montevideo vs. Racing Club
- 08:00 a.m. on Star+
- Central Spanish vs. Miramar Misiones
- 10:15. hours per Star+
- WOMEN’S SERIES A
- Rome vs Hellas Verona
- 5:30 a.m. on Star+
- Juventus vs. Sampdoria
- 7:30 a.m. on Star+
- SWISS SUPER LEAGUE
- FC Luzern vs. Lugano
- 7:15 a.m. by OneFootball
- Basel vs. Young Boys
- 9:30 a.m. on OneFootball