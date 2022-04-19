Sports
Matches for today, Tuesday, April 19; Liga MX, LaLiga, Premier League and more
This Tuesday, April 19, the activity continues in the different leagues, with matches in Liga MX, LaLiga Española, Premier League, German Cup and Italian Cup; so here we present the schedules and channels where you can watch the games for today.
In Mexican soccer, the activity of the double day begins with matches such as Pachuca vs. Puebla, Necaxa vs. Tigres, Toluca vs. Juárez, Chivas vs. Xolos and Mazatlán vs. Santos Laguna.
In the activity of the Mexicans in Europe, Real Betis, where Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez play, will face Elche, in a match that you can see at 1:00 p.m. on SKY Sports.
The complete match card for today, Tuesday, April 19; schedules and channels where to watch the games
- MX LEAGUE
- Pachuca vs. Puebla
- 7:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, Claro Brand, Claro Sports, FOX Sports Premium, FOX Sports
- Necaxa vs Tigres
- 19:00 hrs by Afizzionados
- Toluca vs Juarez
- 9:00 p.m. on TUDN, ESPN, Star+
- Chivas vs. Xolos
- 21:00 hrs for Afizzionados
- Mazatlan vs. Santos Laguna
- 9:00 p.m. on Star+, ESPN 2, Azteca 7
- THE LEAGUE
- Majorca vs Alaves
- 12:00 p.m. on SKY Sports
- Real Betis vs Elche
- 2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports
- Villarreal vs. Valencia
- 2:30 p.m. on SKY Sports
- PREMIER LEAGUE
- Liverpool v Manchester United
- 2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports
- AFC Champions League
- Sydney FC vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai
- 06:00 a.m. on Star+
- Vissel Kobe vs Kitchee
- 06:00 a.m. on Star+
- Yokohama F Marinos vs Jeonbuk
- 09:00 a.m. on Star+
- Chiangrai United vs Shanghai Port
- 09:00 a.m. on Star+
- Al Rayyan vs Sharjah FC
- 12:15 p.m. on Star+
- Al Wehdat vs Al Sadd
- 12:15 p.m. on Star+
- Istiklol vs Al Hilal
- 3:15 p.m. on Star+
- Al Faisaly vs Nasaf Qarshi
- 4:15 p.m. on Star+
- GERMANY CUP
- Hamburger SV vs Freiburg
- 1:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN 2
- ARGENTINE LEAGUE CUP
- Arsenal Sarandí vs Barracas Central
- 12:00 noon on Star+, AFA Play, Fanatiz
- Union Santa Fe vs. San Lorenzo
- 2:30 p.m. by AFA Play, Fanatiz
- LP Students vs. Tiger
- 5:00 p.m. by AFA Play, Fanatiz
- Hurricane vs. Columbus
- 5:00 p.m. by AFA Play, Fanatiz
- Independent vs. Aldosivi
- 7:30 p.m. by AFA Play, Fanatiz
- Platense vs Gymnastics LP
- 7:30 p.m. by AFA Play, Fanatiz
- COPPA ITALY
- Inter Milan vs AC Milan
- 2:00 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
- ICELAND PREMIER LEAGUE
- Valur Reykjavik vs IBV
- 1:00 p.m. by OneFootball
- Stjarnan vs IA Akraness
- 2:15 p.m. by OneFootball
- Breidablik UBK vs Keflavik IK
- 2:45 p.m. by OneFootball
- ECUADOR PRO LEAGUE
- University Technician vs Dolphin
- 7:00 p.m. on Star+
- PRO LEAGUE SERIES B
- America Quito vs Chacaritas FC
- 2:00 p.m. on Star+
- Guayaquil Sport vs Libertad FC
- 4:30 p.m. on Star+
- FIRST LEAGUE
- Alajuelense vs Perez Zeledon
- NORTHERN IRISH PREMIERSHIP
- Glentoran vs Larne FC
- 1:45 p.m. by OneFootball
- Ballymena Utd vs Warrenpoint Town
- 1:45 p.m. by OneFootball
- Coleraine vs. Cliftonville
- 1:45 p.m. by OneFootball
- Portadown vs Dungannon Swift
- 1:45 p.m. by OneFootball
- DANISH SUPER LEAGUE
- Randers vs Silkeborg IF
- 12:00 p.m. by OneFootball
- LATVIAN SUPER LEAGUE
- FK Tukums 2000 vs FK Liepaja
- 9:00 a.m. on OneFootball
- RFS Riga vs Velmiera FC
- 10:00 a.m. by OneFotball
- SK Super Nova vs BFC Daugavpils
- 11:00 a.m. by OneFootball
Follow us on