Matches for today, Tuesday, April 19; Liga MX, LaLiga, Premier League and more

This Tuesday, April 19, the activity continues in the different leagues, with matches in Liga MX, LaLiga Española, Premier League, German Cup and Italian Cup; so here we present the schedules and channels where you can watch the games for today.

In Mexican soccer, the activity of the double day begins with matches such as Pachuca vs. Puebla, Necaxa vs. Tigres, Toluca vs. Juárez, Chivas vs. Xolos and Mazatlán vs. Santos Laguna.

In the activity of the Mexicans in Europe, Real Betis, where Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez play, will face Elche, in a match that you can see at 1:00 p.m. on SKY Sports.

The complete match card for today, Tuesday, April 19; schedules and channels where to watch the games

MX LEAGUE

Pachuca vs. Puebla

7:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, Claro Brand, Claro Sports, FOX Sports Premium, FOX Sports

Necaxa vs Tigres

19:00 hrs by Afizzionados

Toluca vs Juarez

9:00 p.m. on TUDN, ESPN, Star+

Chivas vs. Xolos

21:00 hrs for Afizzionados

Mazatlan vs. Santos Laguna

9:00 p.m. on Star+, ESPN 2, Azteca 7

THE LEAGUE

Majorca vs Alaves

12:00 p.m. on SKY Sports

Real Betis vs Elche

2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports

Villarreal vs. Valencia

2:30 p.m. on SKY Sports

PREMIER LEAGUE

Liverpool v Manchester United

2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports

AFC Champions League

Sydney FC vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai

06:00 a.m. on Star+

Vissel Kobe vs Kitchee

06:00 a.m. on Star+

Yokohama F Marinos vs Jeonbuk

09:00 a.m. on Star+

Chiangrai United vs Shanghai Port

09:00 a.m. on Star+

Al Rayyan vs Sharjah FC

12:15 p.m. on Star+

Al Wehdat vs Al Sadd

12:15 p.m. on Star+

Istiklol vs Al Hilal

3:15 p.m. on Star+

Al Faisaly vs Nasaf Qarshi

4:15 p.m. on Star+

GERMANY CUP

Hamburger SV vs Freiburg

1:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN 2

ARGENTINE LEAGUE CUP

Arsenal Sarandí vs Barracas Central

12:00 noon on Star+, AFA Play, Fanatiz

Union Santa Fe vs. San Lorenzo

2:30 p.m. by AFA Play, Fanatiz

LP Students vs. Tiger

5:00 p.m. by AFA Play, Fanatiz

Hurricane vs. Columbus

5:00 p.m. by AFA Play, Fanatiz

Independent vs. Aldosivi

7:30 p.m. by AFA Play, Fanatiz

Platense vs Gymnastics LP

7:30 p.m. by AFA Play, Fanatiz

COPPA ITALY

Inter Milan vs AC Milan

2:00 p.m. on Star+, ESPN

ICELAND PREMIER LEAGUE

Valur Reykjavik vs IBV

1:00 p.m. by OneFootball

Stjarnan vs IA Akraness

2:15 p.m. by OneFootball

Breidablik UBK vs Keflavik IK

2:45 p.m. by OneFootball

ECUADOR PRO LEAGUE

University Technician vs Dolphin

7:00 p.m. on Star+

PRO LEAGUE SERIES B

America Quito vs Chacaritas FC

2:00 p.m. on Star+

Guayaquil Sport vs Libertad FC

4:30 p.m. on Star+

FIRST LEAGUE

Alajuelense vs Perez Zeledon

NORTHERN IRISH PREMIERSHIP

Glentoran vs Larne FC

1:45 p.m. by OneFootball

Ballymena Utd vs Warrenpoint Town

1:45 p.m. by OneFootball

Coleraine vs. Cliftonville

1:45 p.m. by OneFootball

Portadown vs Dungannon Swift

1:45 p.m. by OneFootball

DANISH SUPER LEAGUE

Randers vs Silkeborg IF

12:00 p.m. by OneFootball

LATVIAN SUPER LEAGUE

FK Tukums 2000 vs FK Liepaja

9:00 a.m. on OneFootball

RFS Riga vs Velmiera FC

10:00 a.m. by OneFotball

SK Super Nova vs BFC Daugavpils

11:00 a.m. by OneFootball