Matches for today Tuesday April 5; Champions League, Concachampions and more

This Tuesday, April 5, soccer activity continues with matches in competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and the Concacaf Champions League, so here we present the schedules and channels where you can watch the matches for today.

In the Champions League, the first legs of the quarterfinals are played, when Manchester City receives the visit of Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool visits Benfica. You can see both matches at 2:00 p.m. through HBO Max and TNT (City vs Atlético).

Also read: Mexican National Team: Uruguay would be Tri’s rival prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

On the other hand, in the Concachampions the first leg of the semifinals is played between the UNAM Pumas and the Cruz Azul Machine, a duel that you can follow at 9:00 p.m. on Fanatiz, FOX Sports Premium and FOX Sports.

The complete match card for today, Tuesday, April 5; schedules and channels where to watch the games