Matches for today, Wednesday, April 27; Champions League, Concachampions, Mexican National Team and more
This Wednesday, April 27, will be quite full of activity in different competitions, with matches in the UEFA Champions League, Concachampions, Friendly of the Mexican National Team and Series A; so here we present the schedules and channels where you can watch the games for today.
In the Champions League, the first leg of the semifinals between Liverpool and Villarreal is played, which you can watch at 2:00 p.m. on HBO Max.
At Conca, the UNAM Pumas will receive the visit of the Seattle Sounders at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, for the first leg of the final, which you can watch at 9:30 p.m. on Fanatiz and FOX Sports.
On the other hand, the Mexican National Team will also have activity with a friendly match in the United States against the Guatemalan National Team, which you can see at 7:30 p.m. on TUDN, Channel 5, Channel 8 and Azteca 7.
The complete match card for today, Wednesday, April 27; schedules and channels where to watch the games
- CONCACHAMPIONS
- Cougars vs. Seattle Sounders
- 9:30 p.m. on Fanatiz, FOX Sports
- Champions League
- Liverpool vs Villarreal
- 2:00 p.m. on HBO Max
- FRIENDLY MEXICAN TEAM
- Mexico vs. Guatemala
- 7:30 p.m. on TUDN, Channel 5, Channel 8, Azteca 7
- A SERIES
- Fiorentina vs Udinese
- 11 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
- Atalanta vs Torino
- 1:45 p.m. on Star+
- Bologna vs. Inter Milan
- 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
- ADMIRAL BUNDESLIGA
- Sturm Graz vs Red Bull Salzburg
- 11:30 a.m. on OneFootball
- Rapid Wien vs Austria Klagenfurt
- 11:30 a.m. on OneFootball
- Wolfsberger vs Austria Wien
- 11:30 a.m. on OneFootball
- AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
- Ulsan Hyundai vs Kawasaki Frontale
- 04:00 a.m. on Star+
- Urawa Red vs Lion City Sailors
- 06:00 a.m. on Star+
- Melbourne City vs B.G. Pathum United
- 06:00 a.m. on Star+
- Guangzhou Evergrande vs Johor Darul Takzim
- 09:00 a.m. on Star+
- Daegu vs. Shandong Taishan
- 09:00 a.m. on Star+
- Jeonnam Dragons vs. United City
- 09:00 a.m. on Star+
- Al Wehdat vs Nasaf Qarshi
- 12:15 p.m. on Star+
- Al Sadd vs Al Faisaly
- 3:15 p.m. on Star+
- Al Hilal vs Al Rayyan
- 3:15 p.m. on Star+
- Istiklol vs Sharjah
- 3:15 p.m. on Star+
- ARGENTINE LEAGUE CUP
- Newells Old Boys vs San Lorenzo
- 6:30 p.m. by Fanatiz
- PRO LEAGUE SERIES B
- Independiente Juniors vs. Guayaquil Sport
- 7:00 p.m. on Star+
- PROMERIC LEAGUE
- AD Guanacasteca vs AD San Carlos
- 4:00 p.m. on FUTV
- Saprissa vs Alajuelense
- 9:00 p.m. on FUTV
- SERIES B BRAZIL
- CRB vs Nautical
- 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz
- Operario PR vs Gremio
- 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, Star +
- Guarani vs. Criciuma
- 7:00 p.m. by Fanatiz
- Vasco da Gama vs. Ponte Preta
- 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz, Star+
- LATVIAN SUPER LEAGUE
- Valmiera FC vs FK Liepaja
- 10:00 a.m. by OneFootball
- SFR Riga vs Riga
- 12:090 hrs by OneFootball
