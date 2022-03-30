Matches for today, Wednesday, March 30; Mexican National Team, World Cup Qualifiers and more

This Wednesday, March 30, the soccer activity continues with the FIFA Date and the Octagonal Final of Concacaf, in addition to matches in the Liga de Expansión MX and the UEFA Women’s Champions League, so here we present the list of schedules and channels where to watch the matches for today.

In the Concacaf Qualifiers, the Mexican National Team will seek to ensure its pass to the 2022 Qatar World Cup by receiving a visit from El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium, in a duel that you can see at 7:05 p.m. on TUDN, Channel 5, Azteca 7.

Also read: Mexican National Team: They filter photos of the local uniform for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

In Concacaf, Canada is the only team with its guaranteed ticket to the World Cup, although the only thing that remains is to define who gets the other direct passes between Costa Rica, Mexico and the United States.

The complete match card for today, Wednesday, March 30; schedules and channels where to watch the games