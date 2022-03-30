Matches for today, Wednesday, March 30; Mexican National Team, World Cup Qualifiers and more

This Wednesday, March 30, the soccer activity continues with the FIFA Date and the Octagonal Final of Concacaf, in addition to matches in the Liga de Expansión MX and the UEFA Women’s Champions League, so here we present the list of schedules and channels where to watch the matches for today.
In the Concacaf Qualifiers, the Mexican National Team will seek to ensure its pass to the 2022 Qatar World Cup by receiving a visit from El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium, in a duel that you can see at 7:05 p.m. on TUDN, Channel 5, Azteca 7.
In Concacaf, Canada is the only team with its guaranteed ticket to the World Cup, although the only thing that remains is to define who gets the other direct passes between Costa Rica, Mexico and the United States.
The complete match card for today, Wednesday, March 30; schedules and channels where to watch the games
- CONMEBOL QUALIFIERS
- Mexico vs El Salvador
- 7:05 p.m. on TUDN, Channel 5, Azteca 7
- Jamaica vs. Honduras
- 7:05 p.m. on Star+
- Costa Rica vs. United States
- 7:05 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
- Panama vs Canada
- 7:05 p.m. on Star+
- MX EXPANSION LEAGUE
- Celaya vs Miners
- 5:00 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
- Pumas Tabasco vs Roadrunner
- 7:05 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
- Tlaxcala vs Raya2 Expansion
- 9:05 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
- CATARINEN CHAMPIONSHIP
- Camboriu vs Brusque
- 5:30 p.m. by OneFootball
- CHAMPIONSHIP OF PARANA
- Maringa vs Coritiba
- 5:00 p.m. by OneFootball
- CARIOCA SERIES A
- Nova Iguacu vs. Resende
- 12:00 hrs by Fanatiz
- Flamengo vs Fluminense
- 6:40 p.m. by Fanatiz
- WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
- Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
- 10:45 a.m. on DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League Youtube
- PSG vs. Bayern
- 1:00 p.m. on DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League Youtube
- COLOMBIAN LEAGUE
- Millionaires vs Junior
- 7:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, RCN Nuestra Tele
- PRO LEAGUE SERIES B
- The National vs. Guayaquil Sport
- 6:00 p.m. on Star+
- REGIONAL LEAGUE
- SV Rodinghausen vs SV Lippstadt
- 11:30 a.m. on OneFootball