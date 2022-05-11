Matches for today, Wednesday, May 11; Liguilla Liga MX, LaLiga and more
This Wednesday, May 11, the activity continues around the world with matches in Liga MX, Premier League, Liga de Expansión MX, LaLiga de España, Coppa de Italia and more; so here we present the schedules and channels where you can watch the games for today.
In Mexican soccer, the first leg of the 2022 Clausura Tournament quarterfinals kicks off, when Atlético de San Luis hosts Pachuca (7:00 p.m. on ESPN) and the Puebla Strip faces América (9:05 p.m. hours on ESPN, Star+ and Azteca 7)
In addition, the first leg of the final will be played in the Liga de Expansión MX, between Cimarrones de Sonora and Atlético Morelia, which you can watch at 9:00 p.m. on Vix. Fanatiz, Claro Brand, Claro Sports, Star+. Hi! Sports TV, FOX Sports 2, ESPN 3 and TVC Deportes.
In the activity of Mexicans in Europe, in LaLiga Española they will have meetings between Atlético de Madrid, led by Héctor Herrera, and Sevilla led by Jesús Manuel “Tecatito” Corona. On the other hand, Raúl Jiménez’s Wolverhampton will play in the Premier League.
In the Eredivisie there will also be activity from Mexicans, as Edson Álvares’ Ajax and Érick Gutiérrez’s PSV play.
The complete billboard of matches for today May 11; schedules and channels where to watch the games
- MX LEAGUE
- Atletico San Luis vs. Pachuca
- 7:00 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
- Puebla vs America
- 9:05 p.m. on ESPN, Star+, Azteca
- MX EXPANSION LEAGUE
- Cimarrones vs Atletico Morelia
- 9:00 p.m. on Vix. Fanatiz, Claro Brand, Claro Sports, Star+. Hi! Sports TV, FOX Sports 2, ESPN 3, TVC Sports
- THE LEAGUE
- Osasuna vs Getafe
- 12:00 p.m. on SKY Sports
- Alaves vs Espanyol
- 12:00 p.m. on SKY Sports
- Seville vs Majorca
- 1:30 p.m. on SKY Sports
- Elche vs Atletico Madrid
- 2:30 p.m. on SKY Sports
- PREMIER LEAGUE
- Leeds v Chelsea
- 1:30 p.m. on SKY Sports
- Leicester v Norwich
- 1:45 p.m. on SKY Sports
- Watford v Everton
- 1:45 p.m. on SKY Sports
- Wolves v Manchester City
- 2:15 p.m. on SKY Sports
- ARGENTINE LEAGUE CUP
- LP Students vs. Argentinos Juniors
- 5:15 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play
- River Plate vs. Tigre
- 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz, AFA Play
- CUP OF BRAZIL
- Flamengo vs High PI
- 5:30 p.m. by OneFootball
- Corinthians vs Portuguesa RJ
- 7:30 p.m. by OneFootball, Globe International, Fanatiz
- COPPA ITALY
- Juventus vs. Inter Milan
- 2:00 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
- EDIVISIE
- PSV vs NEC Nijmegen
- 1:00 p.m. on Star+
- Ajax vs. Heerenveen
- 1:00 p.m. on Star+
- Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord
- 1:00 p.m. on Star+
- LINK 1
- Nantes vs. Rennes
- 2:00 p.m. on Star+
- JUPILER PRO LEAGUE
- Brugge vs Saint-Gilloise
- 1:30 p.m. on Star+
- ECUADOR PRO LEAGUE
- October 9 vs. Guayaquil City
- 5:00 p.m. on Star+
- Barcelona SC vs. Emelec
- 8:00 p.m. on Star+
- PRO LEAGUE SERIES B
- Chacaritas vs. Liberty
- 2:30 p.m. on Star+
- PROMERIC LEAGUE
- Cartaginés vs AD Guanacasteca
- 7:00 p.m. on FUTV
- Saprissa vs Sporting
- 9:30 p.m. on FUTC
- SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP
- Dundee United v Celtic
- 1:30 p.m. on Star+
- SERIES TO BRAZIL
- RB Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro
- 6:30 p.m. by Fantatiz
- DANISH SUPER LEAGUE
- Sonderjyske vs Nordsjaelland
- 11:00 a.m. by OneFootball
- RANDERS VS Aalborg
- 11:00 a.m. by OneFootball
- Kobenhavn vs Silkeborg IF
- 1:00 p.m. by OneFootball
- LATVIAN SUPER LEAGUE
- RFS Riga vs FK Metta
- 10:00 a.m. by OneFootball
- GREECE SUPER LEAGUE
- AEK vs PAS Giannina
- 10:30 a.m. on Star+
