Matches in Europe, Africa and South America

2022-03-28
insatiable competitor, Cristiano Ronaldo will try to break the last barrier that separates him from the Qatar World Cup 2022the surprising North Macedoniawhich plays against Portugal in Porto on Tuesday (12:45 pm) for a World Cup place.
If the Euro 2016 champions win, they will play their 12th consecutive international tournament, the tenth for ‘CR7’.
The Qatar World Cup (November 21-December 18) would then allow him to enter the exclusive club of footballers who have played five World Cup finals.
See: Cristiano Ronaldo on his future. “If I feel like playing more, I play, if I don’t feel like playing more, I don’t play. I’m the one in charge, period”
Winners in Turkey (3-1) last week in the semifinals of these play-offs without needing the five-time Ballon d’Or, the Portuguese will have to seal their ticket to world before the unexpected North Macedonia.
All forecasts pointed to an attractive Portugal-Italy, the last two European champions, to fight for that ticket, but the Italians fell at home for the 67th selection in the FIFA ranking (1-0).
As a consequence, Italy will not be in the world for the second consecutive time: a cataclysm for the transalpines who had never suffered such a debacle in the history of their national team.
In addition: Roberto Mancini plans to continue with Italy after being eliminated heading to the World Cup in Qatar
On the other hand, also in Europe, Poland collides with Sweden and only one of them will advance to the World Cup.
In Southamerica
The Peru-Paraguay, Venezuela-Colombia and Chile-Uruguay matches concentrate the attention of the region on the eighteenth and last date of the South American qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cupscheduled for Tuesday night, in which the owner of the fifth ticket that leads to the intercontinental playoff will be defined.
See also: The table of positions of the South American qualifier
Peru, with 21 points in fifth place; Colombia, with 20 in the sixth box, and Chile, with 19 in the seventh, aspire to the lifesaver of the playoffafter Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay kept the four direct passes of the Conmebol pre-world championship.
The team that stays in fifth place in the South American qualifying round will face a single match (June 13 or 14 in Doha) against an Asian team for the pass to qatar.
In Africa
The countries of North Africa start as favorites to represent the entire African continent in Qatar 2022with Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia in advantage after the first leg and with Morocco with everything to decide against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in addition to an open duel like Ghana – Nigeria.
Egypt travels to Senegal in a new ‘remake’ of the last CAN final, with a slight advantage achieved in the first leg after a shot by Mohamed Salah caused an own goal by Saliou Ciss (1-0 ).
With several chances in the first leg, the African champions, led by Sadio Mané, hope to overcome the pharaohs in Dakar, in their new stadium in Diamniadio, to play their third World Cup after 2002 and 2018.
Another northern country Africa With an advantage, Algeria wants to forget its passage through the CAN in January, a trophy from which it was eliminated in the first round, and confirm its qualification for the World Cup against Cameroon (1-0 away in the first leg) to return to the World Cup after Brazil in 2014.
The Algerians must be wary of the “Indomitable Lions” who want to turn the tie around in Blida, to contest their eighth World Cup.
Tunisia has also channeled its participation in Qatar by preventing Mali from participating in its first World Cup. The Tunisians took advantage of the nightmare of ex-Parisian Moussa Sissako, who scored an own goal and ended up being sent off, to take the lead in the first leg (1-0).
North Africa could also count on Morocco, if the “Lions of the Atlas” manage to beat the Democratic Republic of the Congo, after the promising draw obtained in their visit to the Central African country.
In the duel between countries from the west of the continent, Ghana and Nigeria will have to determine which country will achieve the last place at Qatar World Cup, after the draw in the first leg (0-0).
CONMEBOL MATCHES
Tuesday: All games at 5:30 p.m.
In Santiago: Chile-Uruguay
In Lima: Peru – Paraguay
In Guayaquil: Ecuador-Argentina
In La Paz: Bolivia – Brazil
In Puerto Ordaz: Venezuela – Colombia
MATCHES IN AFRICA
(11:00 am) Nigeria – Ghana (first leg: 0-0)
(11:00 am) Senegal – Egypt (0-1)
(1:30 pm) Morocco – DR Congo (1-1)
(1:30 pm) Tunisia – Mali (1-0)
(1:30 pm) Algeria – Cameroon (1-0)