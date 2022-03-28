Matches in Europe, Africa and South America

2022-03-28

insatiable competitor, Cristiano Ronaldo will try to break the last barrier that separates him from the Qatar World Cup 2022the surprising North Macedoniawhich plays against Portugal in Porto on Tuesday (12:45 pm) for a World Cup place. If the Euro 2016 champions win, they will play their 12th consecutive international tournament, the tenth for ‘CR7’. The Qatar World Cup (November 21-December 18) would then allow him to enter the exclusive club of footballers who have played five World Cup finals. See: Cristiano Ronaldo on his future. “If I feel like playing more, I play, if I don’t feel like playing more, I don’t play. I’m the one in charge, period” Winners in Turkey (3-1) last week in the semifinals of these play-offs without needing the five-time Ballon d’Or, the Portuguese will have to seal their ticket to world before the unexpected North Macedonia. All forecasts pointed to an attractive Portugal-Italy, the last two European champions, to fight for that ticket, but the Italians fell at home for the 67th selection in the FIFA ranking (1-0).

As a consequence, Italy will not be in the world for the second consecutive time: a cataclysm for the transalpines who had never suffered such a debacle in the history of their national team. In addition: Roberto Mancini plans to continue with Italy after being eliminated heading to the World Cup in Qatar On the other hand, also in Europe, Poland collides with Sweden and only one of them will advance to the World Cup. In Southamerica The Peru-Paraguay, Venezuela-Colombia and Chile-Uruguay matches concentrate the attention of the region on the eighteenth and last date of the South American qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cupscheduled for Tuesday night, in which the owner of the fifth ticket that leads to the intercontinental playoff will be defined. See also: The table of positions of the South American qualifier Peru, with 21 points in fifth place; Colombia, with 20 in the sixth box, and Chile, with 19 in the seventh, aspire to the lifesaver of the playoffafter Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay kept the four direct passes of the Conmebol pre-world championship. The team that stays in fifth place in the South American qualifying round will face a single match (June 13 or 14 in Doha) against an Asian team for the pass to qatar. In Africa The countries of North Africa start as favorites to represent the entire African continent in Qatar 2022with Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia in advantage after the first leg and with Morocco with everything to decide against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in addition to an open duel like Ghana – Nigeria. Egypt travels to Senegal in a new ‘remake’ of the last CAN final, with a slight advantage achieved in the first leg after a shot by Mohamed Salah caused an own goal by Saliou Ciss (1-0 ).