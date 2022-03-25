Matches, schedules and table: Day of infarction in the octagonal Concacaf

This day (March 24) the penultimate day of the Concacaf octagonal is disputed with a view to World Cup in Qatar 2022.

In the Concacaf area, the first three qualify directly for the World Cup, while the one that finishes in fourth place will play a playoff against a Oceania selection.

Surprising Canada leads the table with 25 points and will become the top ranked team on Thursday whether they win in San Jose or Panama, fourth with 17 units, is not capable of beating Honduras.

The other two direct access places are provisionally occupied by the United States and Mexico, both with 21 points, with Panama (17) and Costa Rica (16) as the only threats to the trio of favorite teams.

Neighbors and bitter rivals, Mexico and the United States will fight to take a decisive step towards Qatar-2022 in the twelfth day of the Concacaf qualifiers, in which Canada can celebrate against Costa Rica its return to the World Cup 36 years later.

In the most emotionally charged match of the day, Mexico will try to take advantage of the sensitive losses of the United States to snatch second place in the group before facing the already eliminated Honduras and El Salvador.

The United States, on the other hand, arrives in a hurry to score the duel at the Azteca stadium with the absence of four starters: the goalkeeper Matt Turner (Revolution), full-back Sergiño Dest (FC Barcelona), midfielder Weston McKennie (Juventus) and winger Brenden Aaronson (Salzburg).

Coach Gregg Berhalter will at least have back young striker Gio Reyna from Borussia Dortmund, absent since his injury last September.

Costa Rica – Canada

Undefeated Canada wants to ensure its presence on Thursday in the second World Cup in its history, after Mexico-1986, when it visits the National Stadium in San José.

A win against Costa Rica would automatically convert Canada into the first Concacaf qualifier for Qatar-2022 and a draw could also serve them as long as Panama does not win their match against Honduras.

The North American team will not be able to count on its great figure either in the last three datesAlphonso Daviesbut he breathes relieved after the young Bayern Munich winger has resumed training after his myocarditis.

Costa Rica, for its part, needs to take advantage of the local situation to continue fighting to reach a third consecutive World Cup with Keylor Navas and the rest of its golden generation.

Panama facing its best opportunity –

Panama will receive bottom-ranked Honduras in the most affordable duel that remains to get closer to the direct classification positions.

Subsequently, the canal squad will visit the United States on Sunday and, at the end of the qualifying rounds, they will receive Canada on March 30.

The disappointing Honduras, with three draws and 8 defeats in the octagonal, will appear at the Rommel Fernández stadium without its two figures, the strikers Alberth Elis (Girondins de Bordeaux) and Anthony Lozano (Cádiz).

Duel of eliminated

At the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica and El Salvador will face each other, occupying the seventh and sixth positions in the group respectively.

Despite the early elimination, the coach Hugo Pérez promised that El Salvador will not give away any points in the last games.

Pérez, a former international player with the United States, intends to film his figures of the future but one of them, midfielder Enrico Dueñas (Vitesse), fell at the last minute of the game in Jamaica due to a positive covid-19.

Today’s matches in the Concacaf octagonal:

Jamaica – El Salvador (5:05 p.m.)

Panama- Honduras (7:05 pm)

Mexico – United States (8:00 pm)

Canada – Costa Rica (8:05pm)

Positions table:

– Pts JGEP GF GC DIF

1. Canada 25 11 7 4 0 19 5 14

2. US 21 11 6 3 2 16 7 9

3. Mexico 20 11 6 3 2 14 8 6

4. Panama 17 11 5 2 4 14 13 1

5.Costa Rica 16 11 4 4 3 8 7 1

6. El Salvador 9 11 2 3 6 6 13 -7

6. Jamaican 7 11 1 4 6 9 16 -7

8. Honduran 3 11 0 3 8 5 22 -17