Matching diamonds for Kylie Jenner and her daughter but the important ring is another

There is an adjective that just doesn’t match the Kardashian-Jenner clan: discreet. Nevertheless Kylie Jenner manages to be this too. The youngest and richest of the famous family is used to the limelight since she was very young, in fact she started participating in the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians when he was only ten. Perhaps this is why now, after being catapulted into showbiz at an early age, the entrepreneur (her latest project is the sensual line of costumes Kylie Swim) has made the decision to lead a more reserved life. Or rather, to reveal only what she wants about her loved ones, especially since she became a mother.

The second pregnancy

Between 2017 and 2018, the first pregnancy of Kylie Jenner it went virtually unnoticed. The star managed to keep her sweet secret until after giving birth to the baby Flocks. She and the girl’s father, the rapper Travis Scott, live a relationship made of ups and downs. They broke up and recovered several times. Then in September the big news: Kylie is pregnant with her second child. Between the two, therefore, the serene seems to have returned definitively and, in the past few hours, Jenner has published a series of very revealing social contents.

The diamonds in pendant

“Dad got us the matching rings,” he writes Kylie Jenner on Instagram, posting a photo with her hand and that of little Stormi in the foreground. Mom and daughter wear two diamond rings of the same shape but with different carats. A very luxurious gift from Travis Scott for his women: Kylie’s jewel has an estimated value of around $ 300,000, the girl’s version would cost around $ 40,000.

Kylie marry in secret?

With those huge stones (Kylie’s diamonds would oscillate in total between ten and twelve carats) it is difficult to focus on anything else within the image but the most attentive have not missed a much more captivating detail. From the sleeve of the black sweatshirt of Kylie Jenner partly a wedding ring appears on the ring finger. A delicate ring, in worked yellow gold. Gossip lovers were immediately unleashed, considering how much the star loves to use “talking” photos to reveal the details of her life. Did she and Travis get married in secret?

