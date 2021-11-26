matchmaking for years based on skills, the confirmation of a developer – Nerd4.life

The matchmaking of the series call of Duty is based on the skill. This was confirmed by Josh Menke, former Senior Systems Designer of Activision, who has worked on the series in the past years, according to which it is from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare of 2007 that it has been like this. Skill-based matchmanking is a historical controversy among Callo of Duty fans.

Early online games required the player to manually select the servers to play on. With the advancement and arrival of online on consoles, matchmaking was invented, an automatic selection system that you find in practically all titles. A skill-based matchmaking system basically serves to keep games balanced for players of all skill levels and abilities.

However, many players don’t think so and believe that such a system has ruined online games, making them less fun. Among the titles most criticized for this feature, never officially confirmed, are Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but now Menke has revealed that in reality all the COD use a similar system.

Why haven’t the players noticed? Simply because, as explained by Menke, the system it has been refined over the years and player expectations have changed.

According to Menke, the same happened for example with Fortnite: when it was launched, the selection based on skills was less, but over time it has been improved and strengthened. After all, for Menke the players are often victims of prejudices, so they say they don’t like skill-based matchmaking in Call of Duty, and then go and play Valorant where it’s used.