Matera is the most welcoming city in the world (voted by tourists)

Matera is the most welcoming city in the world, to go or (return) to in 2022. To put it at the top of the ranking both for its famous architectural wonders and for its unspoiled natural beauties, is the tenth edition of the Booking.com Traveler Review Awards, the world’s leading digital travel platform. The booking giant has drawn on well to compile its ranking 232 million verified reviews from real travelers.

Matera, wonder of southern Italy

It has been the backdrop to successful films with its houses carved into the rock, so much so that it is also one of the most visited Unesco World Heritage sites in Italy. Not only. Matera, this wonder of southern Italy, is also one of those cities that offers a memorable travel experience worldwide. This is why it is at the top of the list of the friendliest cities in the world in 2022. In the city of Matera, among the available accommodations with a very high average score (9.9) received by guests, there are for example the h-sa Guest house and The House of the Grandparents.

Matera

Cozy cities and regions in the world

Behind Matera, in the ranking of the most welcoming cities in the world in 2022 globally they are placed Bled in Slovenia, Taitung in Taiwan in fourth place Nafplio Nafplio in Greece. Fifth place for Toledo, in Spain and then Green Mount in Brazil, Bruges in Belgium, Nusa Lembongan in Indonesia; they close – in ninth and tenth place – respectively Ponta Delgada (Azores) in Portugal e Hoi An in Vietnam. Globally they have also been awarded the regions, spanning six continents including Taitung County (Taiwan), Tasmania (Australia) and Nova Scotia (Canada). In first place is Gorenjska in Slovenia, followed by Taitung County in Taiwan and in third place by Tasmania in Australia.

Locally more welcoming cities and regions

Sesto Pusteria in South Tyrol, Arabba in Veneto, Manarola, the second town of the Cinque Terre in Liguria are the three cities that are judged to be the most welcoming at a local level. Then follow Valdobbiadene, Colfosco, Termeno, Vipiteno, Appiano on the Wine Road, Brunico and Tirano. Instead, among the most welcoming regions, again for the Italian public, immediately after Basilicata, Trentino Alto Adige and Valle d’Aosta.

Toledo, Spain

Apartments at the top of travelers’ preferences

For the fifth consecutive year, the apartments take first place in the Traveler Review Awards 2022 as the most awarded property type globally, with 561,843 partners recognized for their commitment. In second place are hotels with 172,530 awarded structures, followed by holiday homes (148,962), landlords (98,466) and B & Bs (79,859). When it comes to houses, apartments and other unique places to stay, Italy leads the ranking with the highest number of award-winning properties (144,658), followed by Spain (83,654), France (79,278), Croatia (57,629) and Germany ( 56,977) which complete the five. Also locally in the top 3 of the types of accommodation preferred by Italians are apartments (66,457), B & Bs (27564) and holiday homes (21425)