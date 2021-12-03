Materazzi: “Roma-Inter? Inzaghi has deeper pink. I send this sms to Mou “

The former Nerazzurri player spoke about the Portuguese who will face the Nerazzurri team in Rome

One of the most loyal men of Mourinho to Inter. Few have forgotten their embrace with the treble just made in Madrid: Matrix was crying on the coach’s shoulder, it was the clear signal of a goodbye arrived on that same magical night in 2010. Marco Materazzi spoke about him at La Gazzetta dello Sport :

-What does Roma-Inter remind you of with Mourinho in the middle?

Final of the 2010 Italian Cup. The Roma anthem plays at the Olimpico. Quite normal, he couldn’t do anything about it. But he got really angry. He was charging us. Because he played with psychology. He had built a team stronger than adversity.

– What if the one now is the same as it was then?

Mou is the same as always. For me it hasn’t changed. He is in a different environment, a stimulating environment. He is in a reset moment for his career. We are opponents but we all cheer for him a bit. Now in his heart there is Roma, he is a professional, he will want to win. Until the kick-off it will be love and memories, then on the field it will be battle.

There is a difference between the squad of Inter and that of Roma. Inzaghi’s team is deeper and now has a physiognomy. I thought even before Mourinho arrived that Roma needed 4-5 important grafts.

Before the Coppa Italia against Roma, we played for Lazio and he asked me if I wanted to play the final there as a starter, while I was on the bench. So, out of nowhere. Nobody would have said it at that moment, it blew me away, made me happy and this shows the relationship he was able to build with his players. If I want to send him a message? Remember that you are playing against your team, do not play jokes.

December 3, 2021 (change December 3, 2021 | 08:51)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link