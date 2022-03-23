Materializing solar station projects in space » Enrique Dans

I spoke for the first time about the possibility of building solar power stations in space in November 2020, and in the article that Wikipedia dedicates to the subject it is still considered highly speculative, but the reality is that more and more countries are They plan to allocate significant amounts of money to the development of projects of this type, which generate energy in an uninterrupted manner and send it via radio waves to a surface station provided with a rectennaor rectifier antenna.

The UK could be considering building one of these space power plants in a project valued at more than $21 billion, expected to come online in 2040, and could generate a total of 2GW of electricity, on a total of 76GW which represents the total current electricity generation capacity in the country.

The dimensioning of the project is impressive: the antenna of the installation in orbit would measure no less than 1.7 kilometers in diameter, would weigh more than two thousand tons, and would receive permanent and direct sunlight, without problems derived from cloud cover or reflection in the atmosphere. . On the surface, the rectenna intended to capture the energy sent from the other module, it would occupy an impressive space of 6.7 by 13 kilometers, it would almost certainly be located in the sea, and although it has a very high transmission loss, it is reasonably efficient due to the amount of energy generated at the source.

In addition to the British project, the United States has been working on a similar project for some time, and there are also initiatives in China, Japan, India, Russia and South Korea. The fundamental factors that are accelerating interest in this type of project are, on the one hand, the development of increasingly lighter and cheaper solar cells in the form of deployable sails, but also improvements in long-distance energy transmission technologies. by laser and, of course, the decreasing cost of space launches derived from the activity of companies such as SpaceX, since multiple missions would be necessary to carry out the construction of the space station. In addition, given that the possible maintenance needs of the space station should be carried out robotically – both due to its cost and due to exposure to solar radiation – this type of project also benefits from the constant advances in the field of robotization and automation.

Projects that seemed genuinely science fiction, but increasingly, approaching not only the realm of feasibility, but even being seriously considered as a way to obtain a part of the growing demand for clean energy on the planet.

This article is also available in Spanish on my Medium page, «Why solar power beamed from space makes sense»