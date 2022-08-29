Materials Possibly Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege Found at Mar-a-Lago

They publish the petition to search the residence of Donald Trump 0:59

(CNN) — The Justice Department identified “a limited set of materials” in the documents it took from Mar-a-Lago that potentially contain material covered by attorney-client privilege. The agency is in the process of addressing the privilege disputes, it said in a court filing Monday.

Members of the Justice Department also confirmed that US intelligence officials are reviewing the documents for classified materials.

Trump previously requested a “special master” to oversee the review of evidence that was recovered during the search at Mar-a-Lago. In that sense, in a court document that he presented last week, the former president pointed to additional legal discussions of the jurisprudence that, according to what he said, supported his request. One of those cases involved his former attorney Rudy Giuliani. Nowhere in the document does Trump suggest there was material related to attorney-client privilege in what was seized during the FBI raid of his compound.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon notified both parties that she had a “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master, an outside attorney who would leak privileged material seized from the registry.

Cannon scheduled a hearing for this Thursday in Florida.

The FBI used agents who were not part of the investigation to carry out the search of Trump’s office, with the aim of protecting against possible problems of attorney-client privilege, according to a redacted version of the affidavit that allowed the search. The affidavit says the FBI used a “privilege review team” to search “Room 45,” in addition to investigators who searched other areas of Trump’s residence authorized by the warrant.

CNN’s Devan Cole, Tierney Sneed, Marshall Cohen and Jeremy Herb all contributed to this report.