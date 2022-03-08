“Maternity during the MIR residency is still somewhat anecdotal”

Nagore Menoyo Martínez with her newborn baby.

Motherhood is also a thing for residents. Nagore Menoyo Martínez is R2 of Family and Community Medicine and also a new mother that she had her baby just a few weeks ago. Pregnancies do not abound during the residency “it is still anecdotal” she comments to Medical Writing before clarifying that “more and more women are encouraged to take the step”.

Nagore Menoyo Martínez confesses that she knows women throughout Spain who have been encouraged to “be mothers during residency” and they all have a common conclusion: “It is a wise decision, although reconciling afterwards is complexIt is not impossible”.

The road from work to delivery has not been easy, although it has been free of stones along the way. “Since I reported my pregnancy, everyone has focused on my well-being, both associates and colleagues. My tutor has been a great support at all times”, in such a way that the only “difficulties” have been those of pregnancy “tiredness, nausea, muscular discomfort”, she explains to this newspaper.

MIR guards during pregnancy

During her pregnancy, Menoyo Martínez had to adapt her job as proposed by the Occupational Health Department of her hospital. “Not providing assistance to Covid patients or those suspected of being so, not exposing myself to ionizing radiation, etc. The adaptations were periodically reviewed, proposing new ones according to the evolution of my state of health,” he explains about the modifications to which the deletion was also added. of the guards upon arrival at the week 22 of gestation.

“As the progress of pregnancy it is difficult to maintain concentration and it becomes more difficult to work 24-hour days, in addition to the risks that may be associated with it. It is to be appreciated that there comes a time when we are allowed not to perform them.



Teaching plan and maternity during the MIR

Past the time of maternity permissionNagore Menoyo Martínez will return to her residence “in the same year to carry out the rotations that were scheduled before maternity. The teaching plan does not vary,” she assures Medical Writing. In addition, it has “a calendar with the rotations that I have pending to carry out. Depending on the time that I have been absent, they will assess whether I should also repeat some rotation already evaluated. Really training is not lostbut the period as a resident is prolonged,” he clarifies.

“Have the security of keeping your jobas well as guaranteeing that your training will not suffer when the period as a resident is extended, is a scenario that I consider more than favorable to consider motherhood”, she explains.