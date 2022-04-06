Matheus Doria, close to naturalizing Mexican

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 05.04.2022 14:37:28





Matheus Doria is very close to naturalizing himself as a Mexican, a defender who is active in Saintswhich means that soon he will be eligible to play with the Mexican teamalthough you will not be able to Qatar 2022.

The Brazilian defender explained that received all the documentation you need and it is only a matter of taking the naturalization exams, which would begin in the final stretch of the Closure 2022.

“In the past week I got the last document that I was missing Apparently I’m going to do the exams in May“, said.

However, after receiving the naturalization letter, he will not be able to play with El Tri until the summer of 2023, since by regulation he must reside in Mexico for five years and arrived at Aztec soccer in July 2018, from Olympique de Marseille. .

After recovering the good results under the command of Eduardo Fentaneswho is the interim DT of the WarriorsDoria assured that the campus aims to qualify for the Liguilla.

“We always think about it. The idea is to be in the Liguilla. be there either for playoff or direct passbut be there. We have been able to recover some points and that has been very important”, he added.