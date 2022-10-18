Mathew Knowles: Beyoncé’s Dad Reveals How He Found Out He Had Breast Cancer

Famous singer Beyoncé’s father Matthew Knowles has revealed how he found out he had breast cancer.

He said he started noticing that the white t-shirts his wife bought him were marked with red dots. He first thought it had something to do with the t-shirts, because the red dots were always in the same place on all the t-shirts.

He said he then asked his wife, Gena Avery, about the ‘black blood spots’ on his t-shirt and she told him she also noticed those black blood spots on his side sheets from their bed.

Mathew said he remembers that bloody discharge is one of the signs of breast cancer in men. So he called his doctor and said, “I have to have a mammogram.”

He had a mammogram the next day, then a biopsy, which revealed he had breast cancer.

“And then a few days later I had surgery and had a mastectomy,” he recalls.

He explained that just before the operation, his surgeon told him that there was one more test he wanted him to take. When the result came out, it showed he was “BRCA2 mutated”.

Mutations in the BRCA2 gene are associated with an increased risk of breast cancer in both men and women, as well as several other types of cancer, according to MedlinePlus.

Breast cancer is the same disease that claimed the lives of Mathew Knowles’ mother, aunt and great-aunt.

Beyoncé’s father then begged the men to get screened because they too are at risk for breast cancer.