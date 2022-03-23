Matías Almeyda affirms that his contract is about to end with San José

Midtime Editorial

Matias Almeyda has flirted again with the idea of ​​returning to Liga MX and of course more than one fan of Chivas he wonders what the management expects to contact him. Especially now that he has said that his contract with the San José Earthquakes is valid as long as he wants it..

Does Matías Almeyda return to Chivas?

The Argentine DT granted an interview for Fox Sports and there he revealed that he thinks about the future and in that scenario is Mexico as a destination for the affection he has for the fans. Although he did not mention Chivas, it should be remembered that the DT is the Last League Champion with the Flock.

“My contract could end tomorrow. After I said no to the Chilean National Team I had the opportunity to speak with the owner and well, in his words he told me that the day that I consider that it is time to leave, that he would not have problems, but obviously I’m not thinking about this. I want to change this situation today, but in the future you never know”, she expressed.

Titles of Almeyda with Chivas

MX League

MX Cup

MX Super Cup

Concachampions

Is Mexico in the future?

“Always, you know the love I have for that beautiful country, the love I have for the league and there is always that step of mine through Mexico. The memory I have of there is one of joy.”

Where is El Pelado Almeyda with San Jose Earthquakes?

The San Jose Earthquakes sit in 13th place in the Western Conference in MLS, a long way from the Playoff spots at the start of the season. Almeyda has struggled to impress his style on the team and acknowledged that he has changed his system to try to get points.