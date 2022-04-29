Matías Almeyda already has a new team

Matías Almeyda will not be the replacement for Juan Reynoso as technical director of Cruz Azul, since the Argentine agreed to lead another team in Europe.

While the permanence of Juan Reynoso as director of Cruz Azul remains uncertain, names of possible candidates for replace the Peruvian strategist on the bench they are crossing out little by little, because this Thursday one of the fan favorites no longer a real option to get to La Noria: Matias Almeyda.

And it is that in the previous that The Machine disputes the last day of the Closing Tournament 2022, against Americaand which will be decisive in the future of the ‘chess player‘ in the club, the ‘Pelado’ would have already agreed to lead another team in Europe, so it would be completely ruled out, again, to reach the cement bench for the next tournament.

According to information from the Argentine journalist, César Luis Merlo, Matías Almeyda has already reached an agreement with AEK Athens of Greecea team with which he will sign a contract for the next two years, that is, until June 2024 and with options to extend his bond for another year, with which he will beand away from Cruz Azul, once again.

Matías Almeyda has been close to Cruz Azul

just a couple of weeks ago, Matías Almeyda acknowledged that Ricardo Peláez called him to offer to direct Cruz Azulafter the dismissal of Pedro Caixinha, and before Robert Dante Siboldi came to the bench, however, the former Chivas coach could not accept because he had just taken the charge in the San Jose Earthquakes.

Thus, the cement fans maintained the illusion that the former Chivas coach could repeat with The Machine what was achieved with the Flock, where won a total of five titles: the double in 2017, with the League and Cup titles, as well as a Concachampions, an MX Super Cup and another Cup, but once again, it can’t be.

