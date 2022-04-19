Matías Almeyda and San Jose Earthquakes end their relationship

Matías Almeyda leaves the MLS team after just over three seasons

San Jose Earthquakesthrough a statement, announced that the process of the Argentine coach has officially ended Matias Almeydawho was at the club for just over three seasons.

ESPNthrough his reporter Jeff Carlisle, advanced this movement from previous days and it was until this Monday when the departure of the ‘Peeled’ Almeyda.

San Jose Earthquakes they are the only team so far this MLS season that has not been able to win after seven games, a situation that places them at the bottom of the Western Conference.

The name of Matias Almeyda He has also been linked to Chivas from Liga MX, since the rojiblanco club also dismissed Marcelo Michel Leaño after the rojiblanco club passed in Clausura 2022.

The Californian squad has a commitment this Tuesday against Bay Cities FC in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, in which they will already appear under the command of interim coach Alex Covelo, who is in the subsidiary of the San Jose Earthquakesin a duel to be played at the PayPal Park.

Matias Almeyda He came close to directing 100 regular season games with the MLS team, the same one to which he took several players he met during his time in Liga MX. After 103 commitments with the Californians, his balance was 33 wins, 26 draws and 44 losses.

The club announced that Omar Zarif, Carlos Roa, Daniel Vega, Guido Bonini, Fabio Álvarez and Agustin Zalazar, who were part of the technical staff of the South American strategist, have also been released from the organization.

Names already being suggested as potential replacements include El Salvador coach Hugo Perez as well as former Quakes player and assistant Ian Russell, who ran the team’s affiliate in Reno for four seasons.

I would like to thank @SJEarthquakes for this time together, thanks to the fans, managers, employees and John Fisher for their trust, thanks to all the players for their dedication and thanks to @MLS for giving me this wonderful opportunity. – Matías Jesús Almeyda (@peladoalmeyda) April 18, 2022

Information from Jeff Carlisle was used in the writing of this note