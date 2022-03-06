Matías Almeyda breaks the silence and affirms why he has not returned to Mexico: Attention Chivas!

The strategist of the San José of the MLS spoke about the affection he feels for Mexican soccer, but he clarified that he is not for sale.

Matías Almeyda is the only true dream of the Chivas de Guadalajara fans to come back sooner or later especially now that they are going through a crisis under the command of Marcelo Leaño, for which the Argentine explained that he feels great affection for Liga MX, but the reality is that he has never received any offer.

His time in the MLS has not turned out as he wanted, however the “Peeled” He doesn’t know why every time a Mexican team goes through a bad time, including the Sacred Flock, his name comes to light as a possibility for a change of scene, but he did acknowledge that he has never sought to place himself anywhere.

“Anyone who is in the world of soccer can say that the one who is selling is me, and I am not selling myself. I am far from it. Many people can do it on purpose so they don’t call me, and others who can do it because they want to see me in Mexican soccer, because they know the affection and love I have for that League, but no one has had contact with me,” said Almeyda, who led the rojiblancos from 2015 to 2018.

Almeyda has also been a candidate for the Tri

Before Gerardo Martino assumed the reins of the Mexican National Team, “Pelado” also sounded like one of the possibilities to reach the Tricolor bench, However, he did not receive an official proposal either and therefore he considers that there are some characters who must want him back in Mexican football.

“I don’t know if it is done on purpose for my name to come out so as not to be called or out there I have many people who love me and who love me again in Mexican soccer. When that happened with the National Team, my name was everywhere”, Almeyda commented at a press conference this Thursday.

