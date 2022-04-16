Matías Almeyda excites Chivas: I can leave San José tomorrow

Chivas is immersed in a crisis of results in this Closure 2022to the extent that a few days ago they had to dismiss his DT, Michel Leaño. Given this, the name Matías Almeyda began to be a request from the fans rojiblanca, since they dream of him taking them to the leading role that they achieved together a few years ago.

And as if that were not enough, the Peeled Almeyda gave an interview that excites the Guadalajara plot, since he revealed that if he wanted, he could leave at any time the San Jose Earthquakes of the mls.

“I have a contract until the end of the season and by word of mouth I can leave tomorrow. If I have something with this leadership, it is that I have a lot of dialogue, a lot and it is open, they have made me feel very good,” said the Argentine coach in a chat with ESPN.

However, when asked if he would go to the Sacred Flock in the next summer, Almeida He replied: “Talking about assumptions is in vain… tomorrow I have to train.”

His love for Chivas

Matias Almeyda referred to the fact that his name is constantly associated with the bench Chivassituation that he considered is inevitable due to the achievements that were achieved, coupled with the fact that he endorsed his affection for the institution.

“I can’t help that, It is a caress to the soul that I have in the difficult moments that I have livedbut it is because the things done have been good, and before nobody can change people’s wishes, or they put you down they love you, in this case they love meAnd I am eternally grateful.

“I’m not saying it now, but always, my family has been very happy there, I’ve been very happy there, so nothing and no one is going to get what I’ve done, and no one is going to get what I experienced on the field and off it. . There is a very great affection. With my wife I talk that our lives will continue in Mexico at some point,” he concluded.