Matías Almeyda has a new team: Goodbye to Chivas

In the midst of the hubbub that lives with the Chivas de Guadalajara by reviving in the Closing Tournament 2022 with the departure of Marcelo Leaño and the arrival at the bench of Ricardo Cadena, who has already managed to obtain a ticket for the Repechage With three consecutive victories, this Thursday, April 28, one of the strongest blows for the rojiblanca fans was revealed.

For the majority of followers of the Sacred Flock, every time Matías Almeyda is free They cannot hide their desire to have “Pelado” as coach, however this time the situation has become more complicated than ever, since the Argentine helmsman has reached an agreement with a club from the old contains and The possibility that he will return to the Perla Tapatia seems very distant.

According to the journalist César Luis Merlo, Almeyda’s future is defined with AEK of Greece, because the previous week he met with the board, after his sudden departure from the San José Earthquakes of the MLS, where he spent three years but did not obtain the expected results, however, the dream of the champion with Chivas on five occasions has always been to lead in Europe and now he will also fulfill his dream.

“Matías Jesús Almeyda reached an agreement and is the new coach of AEK. Solving the last aspects of the clauses, he will sign a contract until June 2024 with the chance to extend it for one more year. Waiting for the official announcement.” was what Merlo wrote on his official Twitter account.

Almeyda’s numbers with Chivas?

Almeyda left the Flock after two and a half years achieving an MX League title, an MX Super Cup, two MX Cups and one of the Concacaf Champions League. but beyond these important trophies, he connected in a unique way with the rojiblanca fans who continue to yearn for him despite the fact that more than three years have passed since his departure, for which it will surely not go down well to know that “Pelado” now It will be on the other side of the Atlantic.

