Matías Almeyda moves away from Chivas: he will meet with the AEK board

the future of Matias Almeyda as technical director seems to be further and further away from Chivas. And it is that despite the fact that today the Sacred Flock does not have DT after the cessation of Michel Leano and that el Pelado left the reins of the San José Earthquakeseverything indicates that his destiny will not be united for the moment.

From Greece, different media have reported that AEK Athens holds talks with Matías Almeydato the extent that the Argentine strategist would travel in the next few hours to the capital of the European country to meet with club officers.

Although the Greek media reports that the meeting between Almeida and the leaders of the AEK is imminent, rule out at all times that there is already an arrangementalthough everything indicates that the talks are on the right track.

“It should be emphasized that, unlike the cases of other coaches (who sent their representatives to Greece), Matías Almeyda himself comes to our country, but that does not mean that he comes to make a deal“, announced the Greek portal www.newsit.gr.

For its part, the Newsbeast maintains that Matias Almeyda will meet with the board of the Greek club within 24 hours: “It is expected that the Argentine coach, Matías Almeyda, arrive in Athens in the next 24 hours, to enter into final talks with AEK about the possibility of their integration. The case of Almeyda is the one that seems to be the clear favorite to take over the technical direction of the team“.