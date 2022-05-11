Matías Almeyda requests the hiring of Chicharito for his new team

Midtime Editorial

CDMX / 10.05.2022 14:32:15





football career of Javier Hernandez could give a radical change for the following months and not because of any call from the Mexican National Team, since according to some sources in Greece, Matías Almeyda’s AEK Atenas would be interested in Chicharito’s services.

It should be noted that the Argentine helmsman barely left his position as coach in the MLS, where he faced and saw the quality of Chicharito on several occasions, for which he has asked the board to hire him for the following season in soccer. Greece, according to information from the journalist Vangells Arnaoutoglou.

According to this version, the Greek board would not take a dim view of the arrival of the experienced striker, who has played in Europe for teams like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and the last one with Sevilla; however, the situation would not be so simple because the player’s clause would be around Two millions of euros.

At the moment the final part of soccer is being played in Greece where the AEK Athens is in fifth place with 53 points, very far from the leader Olympiacos with 79 units; Meanwhile he LA Galaxy in the MLS is third with 19 points in the Western Conference, where the Mexican has scored five touchdowns.

Chicharito would not be the only one to go to Greece

Likewise, according to information from Medio Sport 24, Almeyda would also seek to have another Mexican and would be Eduardo “Chofis” Lopezwhom he directed in the San José Earthquakes and in the Chivas del Guadalajarabeing to his liking for the talent that the midfielder possesses and that he could land in Europe Greece for the next semester.