Matías Almeyda reveals to ESPN his discussion with Amaury Vergara: We cried and left hugging

The technical director of the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS, Matias Almeydahe acknowledged in an exclusive interview with ESPN who had an argument with the owner of the Chivas , Amaury Vergarawhen they were in Toronto in 2018 to play the Concacaf Champions League Final.

At the question of David Fatelsonabout whether there was a high point in Toronto with Amaury Vergara, Almeida accepted that they had a disagreement in an excerpt from the interview that will be broadcast in its entirety on Spicy Soccer.

“We argue, as people argue,” he declared. Almeida.

After the answer of Almeida, Faitelson he questioned: “But it didn’t go any further?”

“I do not answer Almeida. “We both ended up crying that day, we both ended up crying because the conversation was very strong and then we were honest in a way that we were harming a family in that conversation, we left the place hugging each other.”

Almeidawho directed the Chivas Between 2015 and 2018, he won the last Guadalajara titles.

In the 2015 Apertura they won the MX Cup after beating León 1-0, then they added the MX Super Cup defeating Veracruz 2-0, while in the 2017 Clausura they ended up winning the MX Cup and the MX League.

In 2018, he conquered the Concacaf Champions League to earn a ticket to the Club World Championship, in which he no longer directed the Flock.

After his departure from the Chivas, Almeida He agreed to manage the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS, where he has won 33 games of the 102 he has played, drawing 25 and suffering 44 losses.

From the output of Almeida in Guadalajara, the Chivas they have employed seven different coaches, including interim: José Cardozo, Alberto Coyote, Tomás Boy, Luis Fernando Tena, Marcelo Michel Leaño (in two stages), Víctor Manuel Vucetich and now Ricardo Cadena.

