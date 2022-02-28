Matías Almeyda spoke of his return to Chivas after seeing the failure of Michel Leaño

Matías Almeyda and the decision to return to Chivas

February 26, 2022 9:35 p.m.

The operation of Marcelo Michel Leano it is a soap where after several minutes it slips and gets out of hand. Chivas can’t find the way despite having two goals in favor against Puebla. Now the continuity of the Mexican DT is analyzed internally.

One of the coaches who dreams of returning to Chivas is Matias Almeydawho came out of Flock due to conflicts with the previous administrator, Jose Luis Higuera. Now things have changed and Amaury Vergara could convince him to come back.

Yes Matias Almeyda they would be under the coach’s conditions. In an interview for North American media, Pelado spoke of his return to the Mexican league where he clarified that there are offers and that he must evaluate the sentimental issue (for Chivas) as well as the well-being of his family.

What must happen for Almeyda to return to Chivas?

If Chivas wants to bet on Matias Almeyda You must pay the contract clause you have with San Jose Earthquakes, as well as negotiating for a good salary, since in another store, Rayados, they also probe the Argentine DT.

