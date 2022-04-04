Matías Almeyda was blunt and chose between Argentina and Mexico in Qatar 2022

The Argentine National Team and the Mexican National Team will meet for Group C in Qatar 2022 and Matías Almeyda has already chosen who will be his favorite.

April 03, 2022 11:53 p.m.

Matías Almeyda had no problem choosing his favorite teams when the rivals of Mexico and Argentina met for Group C at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and surprised with his response.

The Bare He was coach and champion of Chivas de Guadalajara, so he found a great feeling of rootedness with the Aztec country and its inhabitants from his stay in 2015 to 2018 where he won a Liga MX, two MX Cups and a CONCACAF Champions League.

It is for this reason that, when choosing between Argentina and Mexico in the 2022 World Cup, Almeyda had no problem choosing who will go to the next phase and surprised the fans with his answer.

“As an Argentinian-Mexican that I feel, I think that both are going to happen. You don’t have to question yourself so much, they are two great teams, with two great coaching staffs,” said the current coach of the San Jose Earthquakes in the first place.

I want both of them to pass, it is preferable that they meet in the groups and not later”, he concluded and stressed the importance of the Mexican country that took care of him since his stay as technical director of the Flock.