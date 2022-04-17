Matías Almeyda was confronted by a fan of the San José Earthquakes

The fan confronted the Argentine technical director in the corridors of PayPal Park to demand results for the club’s misstep

The coach of San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS, Matias Almeyda It was faced by an amateur in the corridors of PayPal Park, after demanding results from the team’s misstep.

In a video circulating on social media, it shows Matias Almeyda on the staircase that connects the dressing room with the field, which has a view of one of the corridors of the Paypal Park stadium, which is why a fan of Hispanic origin began to yell at the coach of the Saint Joseph.

Before the cries of the fan, Matias Almeyda He reacted energetically seeking to approach the fan, being stopped by elements of his coaching staff, however, the Argentine strategist chose to go down the stairs and enter the field of play again, while the follower continued to shout.

“We’re going to the second chin[…]we are going to the second, we are going to go to the second”, emphasized the fan of the San Jose Earthquakes.

no longer Almeida In the corridors of the building, the same fan continued his claims against the technical assistants of the Argentine strategist, who pointed to the fan and asked him to remain calm.

Matías Almeyda had an exchange of words with a fan. AP

“Go over v […]go over v[…]”, continued shouting the fan of the Saint Joseph.

Similarly, the follower of San Jose Earthquakes and twitter user @Nattotodd, affirmed through his account that the Argentine coach was booed during his presentation, after some followers of the MLS team consider that the strategist intends to leave the team.

Recently the name of Matias Almeyda began to circulate after Chivas fired coach Marcelo Michel Leaño.

Matias Almeyda has a contract with Earthquakes until the end of the season, although he acknowledged in an interview with David Faitelson of ESPN that he can leave the club at any time without having to pay a clause.