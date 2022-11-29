Matías Britos analyzes Saudi Arabia, Mexico’s rival in Qatar 2022; “They are not used to running, because they are figures in their teams”

The former León and Pumas player was a teammate of eight national teams from Saudi Arabia, all with the category of figures in Al-Hilal, a reason that defines his style of play and the Arab team

Matias Britos He was the partner of a third of the total number of soccer players that make up the Saudi Arabia national team at the moment world Cupduring his time at Al-Hilal of the Arab League, between 2017 and 2018.

It is because of that Matias Britos He knows Arab football up close and detects where he could take advantage of the Mexican team this Wednesday, to get a result with which he can aspire to pass the first round in Qatar 2022.

The former forward who went through León and Pumas in Mexico, had eight players from the current Saudi national team as teammates, including Mohammed Al Burayk, Salman Al-Faraj and Yasser Al-Shahrani, who left the World Cup injured to undergo surgery in his homeland.

In this regard, he assured ESPN that today he sees them as “more mature”, although Britos also broke down the weaknesses of Saudi Arabia.

“Arab soccer stands out for being very happy, with little tactical discipline, but with a lot of joy, a lot of dynamics, goal intentions,” he said, but stressed that “at the national team level, I have noticed that they are a little disordered tactically; They leave a lot of space and are conceding a lot of goals”.

He said that although under the leadership of Hervé Renard they have improved a lot since the World Cup qualifiers, “mainly against Argentina, where they let loose and showed many qualities”, they tend to fail tactically.

“What they lack is tactical, and for a moment, in association football. As in the local league they often make a difference individually and are figures in their team, they tend to play individually and not collectively. This fails them , for example, in the World Cup, where the competition is much greater”.

explained Matias Britos that, “based on what I experienced, I think that arabian he lacked international experience; I think that by playing the Asian Cup and qualifying rounds in Asia, the player with good conditions stays playing in his country, because economically it helps him, because in that aspect they are very good and also, they are figures in the national team”.

“Individually, the Arab has great potential, but not going to play European football, perhaps it does not allow him to transcend a little more,” he established.

Matias Britos He said that if “Los Halcones Verdes” come out to play this Wednesday at the Lusail Stadium as they did against Albiceleste, “with a good tactical standing and play generation, they can calmly play a great game for Mexico“.

However, he pointed out that the disadvantage they may have against the tricolor “is that they have a very good game in the midfield and can stop the ball, give them good circulation. arabian they have to run after the ball, which they are not used to, because they are all figures in their teams”.

“With Argentina they made up for it by shrinking or pressing in midfield and leaving their rivals out of place; as long as they play like they did against Argentina, they have the potential to advance in the World Cup, because physically they are very good.”

“MEXICO SHOULD DEPLOY AN OFFENSIVE SOCCER”

Matias Britos served in the MX League for almost eight years, with the following squads: León, Pumas, Querétaro and Correcaminos, which is why he also let his feelings about the possibilities of the Mexican team in the World Cup.

“MexicoI think it has more virtues to be able to hurt them, because they already have an international touch and a touch in this type of competition,” he said.

He also stated: “Mexico has to exercise an offensive and aggressive game, stifle the output of Saudi Arabiawho can make mistakes for the same reason, because although he tries to play out, his players are not used to the pressure he can put on them Mexicowith the people who are dynamic players”.

Matias Britos held that at Mexican team “The offense has lacked a little more, and it has the quality to be able to win this game and to be able to improve, especially in the image they have up to now.”