Matías Dituro record in Europe his idol Óscar Córdoba | Other Soccer Leagues

Every person with the dream of being a footballer had the illusion of looking like a player from that time. It is what always happens with goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders or forwards when they are just starting their careers in search of emulating sports icons. This is the case of the Argentine goalkeeper of Celta de Vigo, Matías Dituro. He belongs to the Catholic University of Chile, but is in the Vigo club on loan. Sensation in Spain commented that his idol is Óscar Eduardo Córdoba, a great reference for the Colombian National Team and Boca Juniors.

Matías Dituro lives a great present in LaLiga. Last weekend, when they faced Real Madrid, the game was conditioned by controversy with three penalties against Celta de Vigo. Balaídos, a difficult field for the people of Madrid who had to go to the penalty spot to take the three points with a result of 1-2.

Of course, there were three penalties, but the result was not more bulky from the penalty spot, thanks to goalkeeper Matías Dituro. The Argentine saved one of Karim Benzema’s shots and reached his fourth maximum penalty save of the season.

A record man in Europe being the one who has stopped the most penalties that was uncovered to talk about his references in the goal. After the game, the goalkeeper spoke with ESPN assuring that Óscar Córdoba is his idol and he followed him when he was in Boca Juniors.

In Chile, the 34-year-old goalkeeper had already spoken about his benchmark in goal, but this time, he was emphatic in his admiration for Óscar Córdoba for the power in his legs when it came to saving penalties, ‘my idol as a child was Óscar Cordova. I really liked how he tackled. Because he cut short in Boca and I’m a Boca fan. I admired his leg power a lot and he did it in Boca’, Dituro told Sportscenter.