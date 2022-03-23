Matías Kranevitter apologizes after hitting Yeferson Soteldo

Midtime Editorial

After the Disciplinary Commission opened an investigation against Matías Kranevitter for a blow to Yeferson Soteldo in the Clásico Regio between Tigres and Montereythe Argentine midfielder spoke on social networks.

The footballer of scratched He apologized on his Instagram account (@mkranevitter5), arguing that ‘must be an example and admit their mistake’, promising that behavior of this style will not be repeated.

“Hello everyone. This is the only means of my own to communicate and apologize for what happened on Saturday in the Classic. It never was, nor will it be my intention to hurt a colleague, or anyone.”

“I’m really sorry. I apologize to Soteldo, my club and the fans. We have to be an example admit mistakes to be able to learn from them. I was wrong and I’ll make sure it doesn’t happen again. Soccer is a sport that we love! “, She sentenced.

What happened in the Clásico Regio?

Already in the final stretch of the game, which ended with a victory for Tigres over Monterrey, the former River Plate hit Soteldo from behind, action that was not punished by the referee Jorge Antonio Perez Duran.

Now he will have to wait to know a possible sanction that would marginalize him from the next duels of Monterey.

