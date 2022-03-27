Matías Kranevitter suspended 2 games for attacking Yeferson Soteldo

Midtime Editorial

After a week of analyzing the aggression of Matías Kranevitter to Yeferson Soteldo that occurred during the match between Tigres and Monterrey on Matchday 11, the Disciplinary Commission announced the sanction of two matches against the Argentine.

In the first minutes of this Sunday, at an unusual time, the agency released the statement in which it announced the sanction to Kranevitter, who will not be in the matches against Chivas and Santosalthough it is a drop that should not weigh too much, since this is a substitute item.

“Player Claudio Matías Kranevitter is sanctioned with a two-game suspension and an economic fine, for having violated the provisions of articles 5, 17, paragraph e) of the Sanctions Regulations of the FMF, in force for the 2021-2022 Season”, it is explained.

What happened?

Last Saturday, videos went viral showing how Kranevitter hit Soteldo with his forearm without receiving the red card from the referee Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán, for which an investigation was opened that took a week to reach a resolution.

Kranevitter apologized for his reaction with a message on social networks in which he says: “This is the only means of my own to communicate and apologize for what happened on Saturday in the Classic. It was never, nor will it be my intention to hurt a colleague, or anyone“.