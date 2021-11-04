Matías Soulé joins the national team at the age of 18 with Messi and Dybala: the Juve star called up by Argentina for the World Cup race

The dream that comes true, the most beautiful surprise, a few minutes after a defeat. For Matías Soulé Malvano, 18 years old in April, this Wednesday evening could be the moment of bitterness for the elimination from the Serie C Italian Cup of his Juventus Under 23, stopped in the round of 16 by Sudtirol (leaders of group A and defended less beaten in Europe, with only one goal conceded in 11 league games so far). But directly from Argentina, his homeland, came the news that upset his football life: he is among Lionel Sebastián Scaloni’s squad for the qualifying matches for the World Cup. Together with Dybala and Messi, together with Lautaro and Di Maria.

Those are the areas of the pitch that he also covers at Juve, making his talent shine for now on the C fields. Impossible to climb the hierarchy for the key matches against Uruguay and Brazil, but being there makes all the difference in the world. It means being the future of Selección, it means confirming on the pitch the beautiful words that have been spent on him for years, despite his very young age. Directly against the senators, the absolute champions of the albiceleste locker room.

The debut with the greats, at Juventus, came only in the summer friendlies – Cesena and Monza – and during those during the breaks for the national teams. When Allegri was left without jewels, he counted on him to warm up the engines, testing him for Serie A, and Soulé was able to respond in the present, even reaching the goal. Meanwhile Soulé continued to convince in C with the team coached by Zauli and, being a 2003, together with the other talent Miretti was loaned to the Primavera for the Youth League challenges, the youth Champions.

Arrived from the youth teams of Velez Sarsfield, Juventus locked him up until 2026 by focusing strongly on the “next Angel Di Maria”, as he has been defined since the days of the youth national teams in Argentina. But the legacy to be collected, at Juventus, is that of Dybala, who is more similar in technical characteristics: more advanced than the “Fideo”, able to enter from the right to explode his powerful but precise lefty, and decidedly flexible in all the roles of the field. “I am happy to have renewed with the club that gives me all its support and trust – he told” Juventus TV “at the start of the season – this is only the beginning and I will give everything to achieve the objectives, thanks also to who supports me unconditionally “. He couldn’t imagine being called up shortly thereafter with Messi, Dybala and the other champions. The future is in his hands, indeed in his feet. At the service of Juventus.