Matias Soulé, who is the “new Messi” called up by Argentina (but whom Juve plays in the Under 23) – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

Second striker or attacking midfielder, he knows how to move in close proximity, has a delicate left foot, with which he caresses the ball: so much so that he deserves to be called up to the national team (also to snatch him from Italy that could field him in blue)

From Serie C to play with Lionel Messi, with the Albiceleste shirt, at just 18 years old. An impossible leap, or almost, but not for Matias Soul, summoned to the national team to play the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. Soul one who already last summer managed to bewitch Massimiliano Allegri, returned to the Juventus bench to take the place of Andrea Pirlo.

Soul born in 2003 in Mar del Plata, a coastal city in Argentina located in the province of Buenos Aires and famous for being the main center of seaside tourism in the country. And considered one of Juventus’ most crystalline talents. He plays in Serie C with the Under 23: he can be the second striker or the attacking midfielder. He dreams of the first team and many in the Juventus world compare him to his compatriot, who is 10 years older than him, Dybala. Against Cesena, in the friendly match on 24 July won 3-1 by the bianconeri, Soul was one of the great protagonists with very high-class plays and a goal (on that occasion De Winter, the Belgian giant of 2002, and McKennie also scored) . To confirm that we know how to do it in the offensive phase. He knows how to move in the strait, has a delicate left, with which he caresses the ball, and quick, technical. In Argentina they already knew him and also very well.

The new Dybala debut at a very young age with Velez and then landed in Italy, in the Juventus Spring in 2020 on a free transfer. Now coach Lionel Scaloni didn’t want to waste time. Soul also has an Italian passport and seems to have already ended up in the crosshairs of Italian observers. Therefore, it is better to anticipate a call from Italy and hold on to this talent that is growing at Juventus Under 23, with whom he has totaled 10 appearances in C and a bench with Allegri. This is why the surprise call-up for the next world qualification matches against Uruguay and Brazil has arrived, not just any opponents. But two historical rivals of the Albiceleste. Soul is part of a group of eight young people, not to mention kids, that Scaloni has decided to convene in order to test – says the newspaper Ol – future profiles to be cultivated and included in the Seleccion. If I play even a single minute with Argentina, Italy will no longer be able to call him.