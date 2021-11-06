Matias Soulé, who is the new Messi who plays in Serie C in Juventus

The fascination that comes from learning that a talent of just 18, with the jacket of the Juventus U23, appear in the squad list of Argentina it is remarkable. Both because it evokes a football literature that is constantly enriched and updated, while sometimes remaining full of unfulfilled promises, and because the young Matias Soulé it is a talent for which adjectives and comparisons are wasted. For some experts, it is one of the most successful perspective purchases of the Juve of the presidency Lambs, who see the Argentine as the champion par excellence, Leo Messi.

Matias Soulé in the national team: a dream at 18

As the Flea it will end up in the national team, in the wonderful Seleccion who donated epic matches, which marked epochs of political and social change, and, an accomplice the hand of Dios and the emblem Diego Armando Maradona, has taken on a role of revenge, of redemption on the level of international politics through football.

Juve who loves Soulé

Matias Soulé, in the lightness of his 18 years that so few are not for a footballer, he has already conquered the top Juventus and fascinated the new coach (returning) Max Allegri according to the chronicles ,. enchanted by his dancing and technically flawless movements on the pitch. Please, like it. And to many.

Who is the Argentine talent: role, characteristics and goals

Soulé was born in 2003 a Mar del Plata, a coastal town in Argentina located in the province of Buenos Aires and famous for being one of the country’s favorite seaside tourism destinations. This talent, today, plays in Serie C with the Under 23 is left, he was born as a winger but plays in the role of second striker or attacking midfielder.

Against the Cesena, in the friendly match on 24 July won 3-1 by the bianconeri, Soulé scored a goal and there are already those who dream with the same suggestion of seeing him play with the other Argentine of the Juventus (pending renewal), Paulo Dybala.

The call of the coach Scaloni

This brilliant growth was enough for the ct, Lionel Scaloni, to add it to your list of favorites that will be used in the Seleccion to verify its resistance and the possibility of growing its talent, in a phase of change or if you want a generational change in progress and that is putting a strain on other players, like the same Lautaro Martinez, not really a second-rate name.

In short, the deal there Juventus he did it and not now: when he was taken on a free transfer, the Juventus management knew how to exploit an opportunity and seize the opportunity dictated by Homeland Potestad, which boasts illustrious precedents and allows the transfer of a father with his family to another country. Today this little boy’s card is worth much, much more. and this convocation confirms it.

