Matilda De Angelis after the great success in America steals the heart of the Italian rapper

The general public knows her in 2020, with the successful series “The Undoing – The unspoken truths”. With Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

Very young, but already equally famous and desired. With its soft shapes and porcelain complexion, Matilda De Angelis has made itself known to the general public especially in the last year. For this reason we still don’t know very much about the beautiful actress. Here are some more details about his career and private life.

Matilda De Angelis: the sudden success

Born in Bologna, she just turned 26. A career divided between cinema and music, despite his very young age. The debut, in fact, is precocious, as the protagonist of the film “Veloce come il vento”. We are in 2016.

But the real success comes in 2020, with the hit series “The Undoing – The unspoken truths”. The miniseries premiered on October 25, 2020 on HBO in the United States. In Italy the entire miniseries was made available on January 8, 2021 on Sky Box Sets and in streaming on Now and broadcast the same day on Sky Atlantic. A breathtaking thriller featuring two movie stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

Many, among those who have seen the series, will have wondered who was the beautiful Elena Alves. It was she, Matilda De Angelis, who in some scenes also shows her generous forms.

A success which, therefore, is now underway. And that also brings it on the stage of the 71st edition of the Sanremo 2021 Festival.

The famous boyfriend

In short, the success for Matilda De Angelis is sudden. For this we still have to learn to know it. Until a few months ago, in fact, we didn’t know anything about her. And, even today, many passages of his private and professional life escape us.

In the last period, however, we have managed to find out who is the famous boyfriend of the young and beautiful Italian actress. For a couple of years, in fact, Matilda has been romantically linked to rapper Nayt. An artist on the rise, especially in the youth scene.

At the William Mezzanotte registry office, Nayt climbs a first step of success by entering the most interesting news of the year on Spotify, the streaming music service. The song that made him famous is: “The eyes of the Tiger”. The two are very close, although they often tend to stay away from the prying eyes that inevitably peek at the VIPs.

