Matilda De Angelis and the drama that changed her: confession

Matilda De Angelis is a successful young actress. In her past, however, there is a drama that has changed her forever.

Anyone who knows Matilda De Angelis knows well what it is like a successful young actress who managed to make their way in a short time thanks to her talent.

An actress that the public has learned to love thanks to the presence in some famous video clips such as “Felicità puttana” by The Giornalist or “Everything here happens” by Negramaro.

Also known overseas for having taken part in a film in which she starred with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, De Angelis is undoubtedly a face known to many as well as a constantly growing character. Despite his many successes, in the past he hides a terrible tragedy that he has only recently talked about. And all because of the deep pain it caused her.

Matilda De Angelis and the drama experienced during adolescence

Although she declares herself a professionally satisfied and grown woman surrounded by love and affection, Matilda De Angelis holds a pain that has profoundly changed her and that by his own admission he will always accompany him.

As a teenager, in fact, the actress suffered from anorexia. A difficult disease that leads to seeing oneself in a deformed way and that leads to not eating.

READ ALSO -> Matilda De Angelis tells about herself: from kissing Nicole Kidman to love for her boyfriend

De Angelis admitted that she started talking about it only recently because it has recently been she really managed to cut ties with that evil of the soul. An evil that in his opinion never leaves forever and completely and with which it is therefore important to learn to deal with.

In a recent actress she also talked about loneliness and the need for affection and attention that can often lead to looking for any way to get noticed by others.

Fortunately, as she herself has shown, it is an evil from which it is possible to escape and that with the right means and a lot of strength you can even go towards a life full of successes.

READ ALSO -> Matilda De Angelis: how to be inspired by the style of the young star who conquered the States

A clear positive example that thanks to her revelation Matilde will be able to represent for anyone who finds herself crossing her same path.