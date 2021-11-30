Matilda De Angelis: “I will come to live in Turin with my dog, I don’t have a boyfriend to convince”

TURIN. The actress Matilda De Angelis yesterday was the protagonist of a masterclass at the Cinema Museum, hosted by the Tff, entitled “The care of talent”. He spoke with his agent Gianni Chiffi, co-founder of the Volver agency, telling the public about their first meeting, the relationship made of great trust and affection, and the career path that led both to important goals, including the miniseries. “The Undoing” with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Due to a herpes yesterday the actress kept the mask all the time during the meeting at the Mole, “it happens to me when I’m tired and stressed,” she admitted, waiting for the problem to pass to return to the set.

De Angelis, in this period you are in Turin to shoot “Lidia”, the series dedicated to Lidia Poët, the first woman lawyer in Italy. What do you think of the city?

«I have been living in Turin for two and a half months to shoot the series that will be broadcast on Netflix, and I will remain there until the end of December. I fell in love with this city and I want to move here. It rarely happens to me, it only happened to me in Paris and Amsterdam and nowhere else in Italy. Aesthetically, I like it even more than Bologna, the place where I was born ».

What surprised you about Turin?

“The first two weeks I didn’t get it at all. Then one evening in September as I was walking back from Via Po to my house, in the Quadrilatero Romano, I fell in love with the city at night. Because it is romantic, it is very well lit, it has an architecture that drives me crazy, it is authentic, monumental. You feel it is a former capital. And then there is the river, the people are nice, everything is nice and the food is good. I’ll come and live here with my dog, I don’t have a boyfriend to convince. ”

Lidia Poët was a fighter for women’s rights. Do you find yourself in the ideas and battles of your character?

“Lidia did something extraordinary, she spent her whole life fighting windmills and she did it. I’m glad she died after women’s suffrage, because she was able to see women voting. I am definitely a feminist. In my life I have not made great manifestations and revolutions, but I am for what I think, for how I speak, for my way of walking in the world. And my whole family is, even my father and brother. My mother was a crazy sixty-eight ».

What will you do after filming the series?

«A vacation (laughs). But the beauty of my job, which requires a bit of madness, is that I go there every day with a smile. Even if I work a lot: “Lidia” is a series of 14 weeks, in which you are on the set 6 days a week, 13 hours a day ».

He began his career at 18 and has already achieved great successes, including the David di Donatello. Do you feel like a diva?

“No, don’t call me a diva. And if someone wants to see me like this, I don’t have control of the vision that others have of me, but I feel like an actress and a hard worker. I am a human being who does a job that she is very passionate about. Sometimes “the cake” is better and other times worse, but after all, even my grandmother’s tart doesn’t always turn out well ».

She is an actress, a singer, a presenter. How do you imagine yourself “when you grow up”?

«I am a 26 year old girl in love with art, I like music and in my free time I also write poetry. In everything I do I put passion, and when I co-hosted Sanremo I thought “stop everyone, then I’ll stop being an actress”. I always think about what I’ll do when I grow up, and the answer is that I don’t know if I’ll be an actress all my life. But I know that if I stay a month away from the set I will call my agent because I go crazy ». –