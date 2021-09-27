Matilda De Angelis: I would like to be Madame, not Nicole Kidman

Festival that goes, prize that wins. Matilda De Angelis, 25, is the best actress of the Taormina Film Fest 2021. Really, who stops it anymore?

Matilda De Angelis in Atlas: from Taormina to cinemas

The film is Atlas by Niccolò Castelli (in the room from 8 July, distributed by Vision Distribution). A challenge, the kind she likes. The umpteenth. She is a young climber, Allegra, torn between the joy of life, friends, love for the mountains.

Life that suddenly comes wiped out by an attack, where all his comrades die. True story, inspired by what happened in a cafe in Marrakesh on April 28, 2011.

Where, among others, three Swiss boys were killed. Allegra survives, but finds herself at the beginning of a painful path of rehabilitation. Struggling with their fears, frailties, scars, rebirths.

Our interview

You said that often the roles have to talk to you, tell something. Did this happen here?

I have my own artistic sensibility. A fairly developed instinct of mine, however, forged by a positive culture, had by parents, grandparents. And that over the years has been embellished with a series of thoughts and information.

Instinct hardly betrayed me, so there are times, I don’t know why, when I read a story and I feel like I want to tell it. Because it is true. It doesn’t matter if the character is close. It can also be very far away, but if I perceive truth in what I read then I want to commit myself and give the viewer the same emotions back. I am quite obsessed with sincerity.

What characters do you like after all?

Those capable of exorcising their fears. Female character called to destroy barriers, sometimes imposed, finding a voice, offering something truthful. Freedom is not a positive or negative meaning, it is simply the ability to want to be who you are. Reality is a projection of our interiority. It is subjective. It is the only way to enrich ourselves, get involved, exchange energies, even in a spiritual way. But to be free it takes courage and personality.

Matilda De Angelis: I never cry …

In fact, in the film you also immerse yourself in an important form of pain: how do you work on this aspect?

Trying to be empathetic is always challenging. This is why the search for truth is complicated, you really have to look things in the face as they are. Pain? I hardly despair or cry. If anything, I keep it more internal, intimate. Thinking of bringing this part into the character, on the one hand, scared me, but on the other I saw it as a therapeutic exercise.

Have you ever wondered about the fear of the other?

Absolutely yes. In the period of the attacks, all of us realized that what we believed very far away was actually close, could happen to anyone. I remember spending evenings, for example, in which I used to go dancing. At one point maybe I thought “if now the same happens …”. Like at the Bataclan in Paris. We didn’t notice it, but fear crept in… In the end you look around in a different way.

I know you met the real survivor – how did it go?

Together with the director we went to dinner. I just wanted to get to know her, get her to talk. Respect is always needed when dealing with delicate situations and issues like these.

The discovery of my sensuality

Coming from a year full of experiences, even the first few times, what do you discover further?

When i did The Undoing the fact of possessing a sensuality, I said to myself, “ah interesting”. But while I was there, on stage, I actually felt terribly wrong. It was fun, I’ve never seen myself from the outside. But then it would be nice to understand if my irony, my humor, which I feel I have, works in the cinema. I have known that I am dramatic since I was 3 years old. I still think I have a carefree side that is yet to come.

Actress, but also a musician. Wouldn’t you like to go back to making new projects here too?

I feel I don’t have the tools, the skills to do things, I have little to say… Let’s say that I live in a constant subtraction of myself. That’s it. Music is a very personal thing and for a long time I have been used to being in a group … In recent times, however, I have met many people in the sector, they involved me, making me want to come back …

I wish I was Madame

Did the rise of an artist like Madame stupid you, for example?

I consider it a small phenomenon. At 18 she has an incredible awareness, which I did not have at her age, and maybe not even now. These young people inspire me so much, they are absurd talents.

Soon we will see you in an upcoming international project based on the novel by Ernest Hemingway, Across the river and into the trees. What trip was it?

Beautiful and very difficult. It’s a black and white film, where I still play in English. We started with an author who is not usually the first of the feminists. But guided by director Paula Ortiz we tried to rejuvenate the original text, while maintaining the salient points. Venice, where we shot, is a bubble frozen in time. Romantic, magical. Where, if you look closely and in depth, stories and traditions always coexist. It was nice…

