Matilda De Angelis, never seen like this: fans literally on tilt

Matilda De Angelis is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the rising stars of Italian cinema: such a talent and artistic preparation have not been seen for some time.

25 years old, from Bologna, contested by famous Italian directors, and already strong with an appearance in Hollywood, it has two immense qualities that make it unique. An innate talent for acting e two eyes that make you fall in love at first glance. Born with a vocation for music, with solid guitar and violin studies behind her, she was also part of a band. Matilda De Angelis, day after day, film after film, it amazes critics more and more.

And then, what can you do about it? Mother Nature has put a hand in it. Sanctified by films, just to name a few, like “Fast as the Wind”, year 2016, “A reckless life” of 2018 and last, fresh out of the cinema, “The Emotional Material” by Sergio Castellitto, is also in great demand from the world of TV. It is not a case that Amadeus wanted him by his side also on one of the evenings of Sanremo 2021. Do not forget the fact that in 2020 he gets his first major role overseas, taking part in the miniseries The Undoing – The Untold Truths, alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Sensual as never before, they say she made even Tom Cruise’s ex-wife pale for hers audacity, never vulgar, for your safety. This time, however, it was something else that attracted attention. What is it about?

Matilda De Angelis, that post that does not go unnoticed

Here she is on instagram, where she actually manages a very “chaste” social profile, maintaining today the sobriety of the committed actress destined for great roles and a career that could rewrite the history of cinema. An artistic photo, very special, deliberately placed in a position that prompts the reader to strive for a more intense look at the image. And it’s certainly worth it. Her fans love her and adore her also for her way of being so special and original.